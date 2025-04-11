Connor McDavid's wife Lauren 'obsessed' with peach beer custom-made for her soon-to-open European-inspired bar

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, is looking to launch her bar and restaurant business in downtown Edmonton this month. On Thursday, she shared a series of stories on her Instagram account featuring some of the work in progress.

In one of the stories, she showed off two cans of custom peach beer from Polyrhythm Brewing. The cans were labeled “Bar Trove,” which is the bar and restaurant she is about to launch at the historic Canada Permanent Building.

“I’m obsessed @polyrhythmbrewing custom peach @bartroveca beer ,” she wrote in the caption.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Lauren also shared an inside look at the current work going on at the venue. The second story featured a marble countertop still under construction. In the caption of her story, Lauren Kyle praised its design.

“Okay this countertop is perfect @accustommillwork @bartroveca,” she captioned the story.

In another story, Lauren shared a short clip showing the rounded edge of the marble counter. She credited the stonework and design teams involved for the amount of detail going into the venue’s finishing touches.

“Bullnose perfection,” Lauren wrote, tagging the accounts.

Earlier this month, Lauren shared a few Instagram stories showing construction work at the venue. One of the clips featured custom wood panels and a large antique mirror being installed. In late March, she also posted updates of ceiling work with molding featuring floral-patterned tiles and a half-painted room.

Kyle first announced the projects in January this year. She shared that Bar Trove will serve small plates on the main floor with a French-inspired menu, while the upper floors will house Trove Living and office space. She owns Trove Living with her business partner Brittany Schulz and the brand will offer European furniture brands not commonly found in Western Canada.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren went to Tulum to celebrate his sister-in-law’s bachelorette

Earlier this week, Lauren Kyle shared a series of photos from her trip to Tulum, Mexico. It was a bachelorette celebration trip for Sarah Nanacsik, who is engaged to Connor’s brother, Cameron McDavid.

Lauren posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram on Monday this week. One of the clicks showed her in a black bikini top and a black Miu Miu cowboy hat; another showed her on a boat with Sarah, where they both wore breezy tropical outfits.

“A little recap celebrating my sis in law in Tulum 🫶🏻☀️🥂 can’t wait to get you married!! @sarahnanacsik,” Lauren Kyle captioned the post.

Other photos showed a rack of vacation clothes, a mirror selfie, an outdoor bed under white flowers and a close-up selfie of Lauren in a black bikini. She also posted a boat photo of herself holding a drink, a shot of a spiral staircase with a potted plant and a brown dress mirror selfie.

