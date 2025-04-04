Connor McDavid's wife Lauren discloses pristine woodwork and antique mirror installation in her soon-to-open bar-cum-furniture business

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle is about to launch her bar and restaurant business this month. On Thursday, she shared an inside look at the work in progress at the location of her businesses.

Ad

Lauren is looking to open Bar Trove, a restaurant and bar, and Trove Living, a unique furniture showroom in downtown Edmonton. She posted a couple of videos on her Instagram stories featuring the craftsmanship coming together inside the historic Canadian Permanent Building.

One of the clips showed the custom woodwork being installed at Bar Trove. It began with a shot of a high-set window framed by custom wood paneling that allowed natural light inside. The camera then panned to show large wooden wall panels with simple carved arch details.

Ad

Trending

“@culham_custom_woodwork woww @bartroveca,” she wrote in the caption.

The next clip saw two workers fitting a custom-built wooden frame for a mirror in the wall. The caption read:

“Inset antique mirror here @culham_custom_woodwork”

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Last week, she also posted Instagram stories showing construction progress. One of the photos showed a warm-toned ceiling with molding details. Another showed a floral-patterned tile in white, beige and black colors. A third story showed a half-painted room with construction materials.

Ad

Kyle first announced the projects back in January this year. The bar will be a small-plate restaurant on the main floor of the Permanent Building and the upper floors will have offices and a showroom for Trove Living.

Lauren Kyle shared that Trove Living is co-owned by her business partner Brittany Schulz. The showroom is expected to feature European furniture brands that are not widely available in Western Canada.

Connor McDavid’s wife attends his brother’s fiancee’s bachelorette party

Earlier last week, Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle attended the bachelorette celebrations of Sarah Naschick, who is engaged to Connor McDavid’s brother Cameron.

Ad

On Friday, she shared a series of Instagram stories from the celebration. One of the stories showed two boats in clear green water with people relaxing on blue mats. Another was Lauren’s mirror selfie in an orange and red crochet dress while she carried a straw handbag.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

She also reposted a video originally shared by her friend Katie Macdonald showing the girl group dancing on chairs at an outdoor restaurant and waving napkins.

The night ended at Ilios Tulum, a Greek restaurant, as guests watched a fire show with a performer spinning flames in the outdoor area.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama