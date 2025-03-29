In Photos: Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle enjoys gala time at her bachelorette celebrations of brother-in-law Sam's fiancee

This week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle attended the bachelorette celebrations of Sarah Naschick, who is engaged to Connor’s brother Cameron. On Friday, she reposted a few stories on her Instagram account from the celebrations.

Ad

One of the stories Lauren reposted showed an aerial view of two boats anchored in clear green water, with people relaxing on blue mats in the water and enjoying the sunny day. Another photo featured Lauren taking a mirror selfie. She wore a colorful orange and red crochet dress and carried a straw handbag.

She also reposted a clip of the party really getting going with the women dancing on chairs and waving napkins in the air. The story was originally posted by her friend, Katie Macdonald.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Katie posted a few more photos on her stories. One of the clicks showed the girl group on the boat dressed in swimsuits and summer clothes, raising their glasses for a toast.

Ad

The women also posed for a group photo in front of a modern white wall, wearing bright dresses in red, yellow and orange. Lauren posed in her crochet dress, crouching in front.

via Instagram /@katieemacdd

The evening ended with an exciting fire show at Illios Tulum, a Greek restaurant. A fire performer amazed everyone by spinning flames in the air while guests enjoyed the rustic, plant-filled setting.

Ad

Connor McDavid’s wife shares updates on work in progress of her upcoming businesses

Earlier this month, Lauren Kyle shared updates on her upcoming business ventures in downtown Edmonton. Kyle has been working to launch a bar and furniture business at the historic Canada Permanent Building.

Last week, she posted a few Instagram stories showing the progress of the space. One of the images showed a warm-toned ceiling with molding details while another featured a custom floral-patterned tile in white, beige and black. Another showed a half painted room with molding details and construction material around the place.

Ad

Kyle previously announced in January that she would be opening Bar Trove, a bar and small-plate restaurant along with Trove Living, a luxury furniture and homeware showroom. The bar will be on the main floor while the upper floors will house offices and the showroom.

Trove Living, which will be co-run by Kyle and her business partner Brittany Schulz, will feature European furniture brands not widely available in Western Canada. The businesses are targeting a mid-April opening.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama