"Celebrating the sis in law": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren joins brother-in-law Cam's fiancee's bachelorette weekend celebration

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid tied the knot with his partner Lauren Kyle last summer. This year, it’s his brother Cameron’s turn.

Ad

On Wednesday, Lauren shared stories on her Instagram from her brother-in-law Cameron McDavid’s pre-wedding celebrations with fiancee Sarah Nanacsik.

One of the photos showed a close-up of a printed itinerary for the bachelorette weekend. In the caption, Lauren wrote:

“Celebrating the sis-in-law @sarahnanacsik.”

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Another click displayed a personalized woven tote bag with Lauren’s name embroidered on the handle featuring a tortoiseshell butterfly accessory. A third image saw multiple identical tote bags with different names placed on an outdoor table decorated with colorful bows set against a lounge area with cushions and greenery.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Lauren also posted a mirror selfie wearing a striped bandeau top, matching pants and black sunglasses.

Ad

Connor McDavid’s wife shares updates on work on progress from her upcoming businesses

Earlier last week, Lauren Kyle, shared stories with updates on her upcoming business ventures in downtown Edmonton. Kyle is preparing to launch a bar and furniture business at the historic Canada Permanent Building this year.

On Friday, she posted a pictures showing construction progress at the site. One of the clicks featured a warm-toned ceiling with elegant molding details, while construction materials and workers were in the background. Another photo saw a custom tile design in white, beige and black partially installed on the floor. The last click showed a half-painted room with unfinished molding

Ad

Kyle has previously mentioned that her bar, Bar Trove, will feature a small-plate restaurant on the main floor while the upper levels will house Trove Living, a showroom for luxury furniture and homeware, at the historical landmark.

Speaking of the reason behind choosing the Canada Permanent Building as her choice of location for the businesses, Lauren said:

“I just fell in love with the bones and the architecture, and I loved the kind of European feel to it,” she said. [H/T Edmonton Journal]

She is partnering with her friend Brittany Schulz for the furniture business which aims to bring European brands to Western Canada. The businesses are expected to open by mid-April this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama