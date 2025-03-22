Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shares updates on work in progress of her upcoming bar and furniture business in downtown Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, is an interior designer by profession. She also has her own signature sports apparel brand, Sports Club Atelier.

This year, Lauren is looking to launch her own bar and furniture business in downtown Edmonton. On Friday, she shared a series of stories on her Instagram about the work in progress at her outlet at the historic Canada Permanent Building.

One of the photos showed a ceiling with a warm-toned color featuring elegant molding details. Construction materials and workers were present in the background.

“@evpainting always killing it this ceiling colour is stunninggg,” she captioned the story.

Another click showed a close-up of a custom tile design of a floral pattern in white, beige and black colors. Some tiles were already installed, while others were still being placed.

“@qbtile&stone this custom tile!! 🤩🤩 @barrocca,” Lauren added.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

The last story showed a room under construction featuring partially painted walls and a ceiling with molding details. A large counter or island was covered with protective plastic while construction materials and boxes were scattered around.

Connor McDavid’s wife opens up on choosing historical landmark for her business

Earlier this year in January, Lauren Kyle announced that she will be opening her upcoming restaurant and bar, Bar Trove, and furniture business, Trove Living, at the Canada Permanent Building. While speaking of the reason she chose the century old historical landmark for her business, Lauren said:

“I just fell in love with the bones and the architecture, and I loved the kind of European feel to it,” said Kyle-McDavid of the space. [H/T Edmonton Journal]

Lauren mentioned that Bar Trove will have a bar and a small-plate restaurant on the main floor with space and the upper two floors will be used for offices and a showroom for Trove Living, which will sell luxury furniture and homeware.

Connor McDavid’s wife also noted that Trove Living will be run with her business partner, Brittany Schulz, and will bring in European furniture brands that are not widely available in Western Canada.

“It’s a different entity, but we really wanted to speak to our own business. Since we’re upstairs, it’s really meant to be like a holistic building where everything of all my interests comes to life,” she said.

Earlier, she had mentioned that they are targeting a mid-April opening this year.

