In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shows off her tropical outfits from future sister-in-law's bachelorette week in Tulum

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid got married to his longtime partner Lauren Kyle in August 2024. It seems his brother Cameron McDavid will be tying the knot next.

Cameron’s fiancee Sarah Nanacsik has been celebrating her bachelorette party over the last week in Tulum, Mexico. On Monday, Lauren Kyle shared a carousel of pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations featuring some of the tropical outfits she wore during Sarah’s bachelorette week.

One of the photos she shared showed Lauren adjusting her black Miu Miu cowboy hat while wearing a strappy black bikini top. Another photo saw her standing on a boat deck next to Sarah, both dressed in breezy co-ord sets with the ocean in the background.

“A little recap celebrating my sis in law in Tulum 🫶🏻☀️🥂 can’t wait to get you married!! @sarahnanacsik,” Lauren Kyle captioned the post.

Lauren posted a third photo featuring a clothing rack lined with vacation-ready outfits of earthy tones, bold prints and breezy cover-ups. She then shared a mirror selfie posing in a stylish striped bikini set. Another picture featured a cozy outdoor bed set up under a canopy of white flowers with a laptop placed casually on the bed.

One close-up selfie saw Lauren looking directly into the camera in a black bikini top and hat. A different shot caught her from the side on a boat holding a drink in one hand and wearing a sheer blue cover-up over her bikini.

Another photo saw a white spiral staircase with soft lighting and a single potted plant below. The last slide showed Lauren taking a mirror selfie indoors in a brown dress with a deep neckline while standing in front of a wooden wall with red "JAJA" signage.

Connor McDavid’s wife provides updates on work in progress of her upcoming businesses

Earlier last week, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared new updates on her two upcoming businesses set to launch this month. Lauren is opening Bar Trove, which will be a restaurant and bar, and Trove Living, a furniture showroom inside the historic Canadian Permanent Building in downtown Edmonton.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Thursday, she showed off the custom woodwork being installed at Bar Trove. One video saw sunlight streaming through a high window surrounded by elegant wooden paneling. Another clip featured workers installing a wooden frame for a mirror on the wall.

“@culham_custom_woodwork woww @bartroveca,” she wrote in the caption of one of the stories.

Bar Trove will be a small-plate restaurant on the main floor while the upper levels of the building will hold offices and Trove Living. Lauren first announced both projects earlier in January this year.

