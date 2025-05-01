In Photos: BTS from Lauren Kyle McDavid's latest $1,833 Oilers-themed collection's photoshoot

Earlier last week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle launched ‘The Foundry Collection’ from her sports apparel brand in collaboration with the Oilers. On Wednesday, Lauren shared a series of behind-the-scenes clicks and shots from their ranch photoshoot on her Instagram.
One of the photos showed a printed collage of the shoot lying on dry grass. Another saw Lauren and a team member gently guiding a horse at the ranch. A third photo featured a camera screen displaying a crisp shot of Lauren in western wear posing beside the horse.
“BTS from our latest @sportsclubatelier launch! 🤠” Lauren captioned the post.
The next shot saw Lauren standing next to the horse outside a red barn. One of the photo clicks featured the interior of a vintage car, with Lauren’s feet resting near the gearshift. The next image saw Lauren posing in an Oilers jacket beside a vintage truck during sunset.
Another photo showed the team setting up reflectors beside the car to perfect the lighting. One click saw two members of the photographing team at the back of a red truck at the golden hour. The next behind-the-scenes photo featured a model standing outside a barn while the photographer framed the shot.
One click saw Lauren taking aim at a model with her camera near a horse pen. One of the final slides showed Lauren and a friend reviewing the captured shots on a laptop.
Lauren Kyle’s brand ‘Sports Club Atelier’ launched The Foundry Collection just in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs. The full collection is worth $1,833.00 and includes a mix of jackets, sweatshirts, hats, socks, and accessories. It features a Cognac Orange Modern Rancher Jacket ($498), a Cream Canvas Utilitarian Jacket ($329) and a Blue Denim Jacket ($329).
There are also cozy crewneck sweatshirts in various Oilers-themed colors ($151 each), adjustable baseball hats ($68 each), cute barrette clips ($24 each) and soft everyday ankle socks ($20 per pair).
Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren organized special ‘pop-up’event from her apparel brand
As part of the launch, Lauren hosted a special pop-up event for fans at Rogers Place on Friday during Game 3 of the Oilers’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the LA Kings. The event gave fans a chance to browse and buy custom jackets and other apparel from the new line.
There was also a live station where fans could add their initials to jackets for a personal touch. However, Lauren later confirmed on Instagram that the pop-up would not return for Game 4 on Sunday. She added that fans could still shop the collection at the flagship store in the Ice District.
Lauren first announced Sports Club Atelier in December 2024 with a grand launch event attended by several friends and hockey spouses, including Celeste Desjardins, Mara Teigen, and Madison Brown. She is also preparing to open new bar and restaurant businesses in downtown Edmonton at the historic Canada Permanent Building.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama