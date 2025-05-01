In Photos: BTS from Lauren Kyle McDavid's latest $1,833 Oilers-themed collection's photoshoot

Earlier last week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle launched ‘The Foundry Collection’ from her sports apparel brand in collaboration with the Oilers. On Wednesday, Lauren shared a series of behind-the-scenes clicks and shots from their ranch photoshoot on her Instagram.

Ad

One of the photos showed a printed collage of the shoot lying on dry grass. Another saw Lauren and a team member gently guiding a horse at the ranch. A third photo featured a camera screen displaying a crisp shot of Lauren in western wear posing beside the horse.

“BTS from our latest @sportsclubatelier launch! 🤠” Lauren captioned the post.

The next shot saw Lauren standing next to the horse outside a red barn. One of the photo clicks featured the interior of a vintage car, with Lauren’s feet resting near the gearshift. The next image saw Lauren posing in an Oilers jacket beside a vintage truck during sunset.

Ad

Trending

Another photo showed the team setting up reflectors beside the car to perfect the lighting. One click saw two members of the photographing team at the back of a red truck at the golden hour. The next behind-the-scenes photo featured a model standing outside a barn while the photographer framed the shot.

Ad

One click saw Lauren taking aim at a model with her camera near a horse pen. One of the final slides showed Lauren and a friend reviewing the captured shots on a laptop.

Lauren Kyle’s brand ‘Sports Club Atelier’ launched The Foundry Collection just in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs. The full collection is worth $1,833.00 and includes a mix of jackets, sweatshirts, hats, socks, and accessories. It features a Cognac Orange Modern Rancher Jacket ($498), a Cream Canvas Utilitarian Jacket ($329) and a Blue Denim Jacket ($329).

Ad

There are also cozy crewneck sweatshirts in various Oilers-themed colors ($151 each), adjustable baseball hats ($68 each), cute barrette clips ($24 each) and soft everyday ankle socks ($20 per pair).

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren organized special ‘pop-up’event from her apparel brand

As part of the launch, Lauren hosted a special pop-up event for fans at Rogers Place on Friday during Game 3 of the Oilers’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the LA Kings. The event gave fans a chance to browse and buy custom jackets and other apparel from the new line.

Ad

There was also a live station where fans could add their initials to jackets for a personal touch. However, Lauren later confirmed on Instagram that the pop-up would not return for Game 4 on Sunday. She added that fans could still shop the collection at the flagship store in the Ice District.

Lauren first announced Sports Club Atelier in December 2024 with a grand launch event attended by several friends and hockey spouses, including Celeste Desjardins, Mara Teigen, and Madison Brown. She is also preparing to open new bar and restaurant businesses in downtown Edmonton at the historic Canada Permanent Building.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama