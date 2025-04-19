In Photos: Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste shares special moments from her trip to Provence, France

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins took a trip to Provence, France, earlier this week. On Saturday, she shared a recap of her European getaway with a carousel of pictures on her Instagram account.

One of the clicks showed a stone house with vines on the walls and a cloudy sky. Another featured an elderly couple, possibly Celeste’s family members, lying on a white couch inside a living room.

"A week full of love… x," she captioned the post.

The next picture showed a small stone building with blue shutters and a blue door. She also posted a click of her friend Emma sitting on a green couch in a room with gold mirrors hanging on the wall. The next slide saw a short clip taken from a car driving on a road lined with tall trees.

One photo featured a wall with a pink climbing rose and a black lantern. Another showed a white door with purple flowers hanging above and plants on the side. The next shot showed a candlelit table in a green booth with books and bottles on shelves.

Celeste then posted a picture of a fireplace with two chairs, a statue on the mantel and a small table. She also shared the view out a window showing a green garden and cloudy sky. The next click showed a wooden table with coffee cups, a teapot and books. Another saw a group of women standing outdoors holding large umbrellas in front of a building.

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste celebrates his Rocket trophy win

Among the snaps from France, Celeste also shared a poster featuring Leon Draisaitl’s Rocket trophy honor. The Oilers forward won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy awarded annually to the league’s top goal scorer for his 52-goal season. He also became the first German recipient of the award since its inception in 1999.

She had also shared a separate story on her Instagram, expressing how proud of her beau she was on his first time honor.

“I’m so proud of you, baby! It’s all in you, keep going!!!! I love you!!!” Celeste wrote in the story.

The following slide in the carousel showed a garden with tall trees and a round fountain in the center. Another showed a backgammon board set up on a table in a cozy room.

The penultimate slide featured a shot taken at night showing a garden lit with small lanterns. The last one was a selfie Celeste took with her pet dog lying on a bed.

