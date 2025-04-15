"When in france": Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste takes a trip to her upcoming wedding destination

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his fiancee Celeste Desjardins are getting married this summer. This week, Celeste took a trip to France, which she had previously shared as the premeditated venue for their upcoming wedding.

Ad

On Monday, she shared a series of stories on her Instagram account from her trip to Domaine de Manville, a luxury hotel, spa and golf resort located in Les Baux-de-Provence in the South of France. One of the stories showed a quiet little French house with light blue shutters and stone walls.

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

Another showed the view from a balcony with tall green trees and rooftops peeking through, probably taken from Celeste’s hotel room. A third showed a box of colorful macarons, neatly packed. In the caption, Celeste wrote:

Ad

Trending

“When in France…”

There was another story featuring a cozy corner in a restaurant with velvet green seats, shelves full of books and a candlelit table set for dinner.

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

In her last story, Celeste posted a short clip showing a road lined with towering trees taken from a car.

Ad

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee received special gift from her bridal stylist

Earlier this month, Celeste Desjardins shared an Instagram story showing a white handcrafted bridal bag gifted to her by her wedding stylist, Olivia Ivey. The bag was originally from Olivia’s fashion label Olivet.

Along with the gift, Celeste also received a sweet handwritten note where Olivia expressed excitement for the upcoming wedding and mentioned that the bag would help keep Celeste’s dress safe during travel.

Ad

“Dear Celeste, I am so excited to gift you our OLIVET Bridal Bag! The hidden zippered gusset will perfectly accommodate your gown and keep it protected while traveling to Provence!” read the note.

“It has been an absolute joy and privilege to work with you on your wedding. You are going to be the most stunning bride, and I cannot wait to be there to support you this summer in France! Xo Olivia,” she added.

Ad

In her story, Celeste expressed how excited she was to receive the gift. She wrote:

“Love love love!!!!!! @shopolivet @oliviaivey.”

Last year, Celeste Desjardins and Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, traveled to Europe to find a wedding venue in the French Riviera. Celeste also recently celebrated her bachelorette party in Las Vegas and thanked her friends for organizing the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama