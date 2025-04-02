"Love love love!!!!": Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste Desjardins melts over handcrafted present from bridal stylist

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his fiancee Celeste Desjardins are about to tie the knot this summer in July. On Tuesday, Celeste received a special gift from her wedding stylist Olivia Ivey.

Ad

Celeste shared an Instagram story featuring a white handcrafted bridal bag from Olivia’s fashion label ‘Olivet’. Next to the bag was a handwritten note from Olivia, saying how excited she was for Celeste’s wedding and that the bag would keep her dress safe while traveling to France.

“Dear Celeste, I am so excited to gift you our OLIVET Bridal Bag! The hidden zippered gusset will perfectly accommodate your gown and keep it protected while traveling to Provence!” read the note.

Ad

Trending

“It has been an absolute joy and privilege to work with you on your wedding. You are going to be the most stunning bride, and I cannot wait to be there to support you this summer in France! Xo Olivia,” she added.

Celeste Desjardins expressed how excited she was to receive the special gift. In the caption of her Instagram story, she wrote:

Ad

“love love love!!!!!! @shopolivet @oliviaivey”

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

Earlier last year, Celeste and Connor McDavid’s wife went to Europe to search for a proper location for her wedding. It seems they have found the right spot in France.

Ad

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste celebrates bachelorette in Vegas

Earlier last month, Celeste Desjardins celebrated her pre-wedding celebrations in Las Vegas. Celeste later shared a carousel of photos from her bachelorette party on her Instagram account and expressed her gratitude to friends for organizing the pre-wedding celebration.

“BIG thank you to my incredible friends for throwing the best bachelorette! 🤍🥹 so much love for these girls!” she wrote.

Ad

The party included several partners of Oilers players, including Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle. The group coordinated their outfits in shades of white and beige for the occasion. One of the photos showed Celeste in a white outfit with sunglasses posing in front of a dresser while another featured a decorated room with white balloons spelling “BRIDE.” There were also fun clicks she posted with her friends.

Ad

In one of the pictures, Celeste held a cutout of Draisaitl’s face and posed with it. Other photos saw her and Lauren Kyle posing in a dressing room, the group sitting at a bar and mirror selfies showing off their outfits. Later, the group switched to black and white attire for more photos and the last slide saw the girl group pose together in a Vegas hotel.

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins got engaged last summer in Mallorca. Both of their families were present for the engagement party by the beach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama