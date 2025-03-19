Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste drops photo dump from 'best bachelorette party' in Las Vegas with Oilers players' partners

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins celebrated her bachelorette party this week. On Tuesday, Celeste shared a carousel of pictures from the pre-wedding event on her Instagram.

Celeste celebrated the event in Las Vegas and linked up with partners of several Oilers players including Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle. In the caption of her post, Celeste shared her gratitude to her friends for organizing the event.

“BIG thank you to my incredible friends for throwing the best bachelorette! 🤍🥹 so much love for these girls!” she wrote.

One of the clicks saw Celeste posing in a white outfit with sunglasses, looking over her shoulder in a dressing room. Another saw the girl group hugging and smiling, dressed in white and beige. The next slide displayed a room decorated with white balloons and "BRIDE" spelled out in large balloon letters.

Celeste can be seen holding a cutout of Leon Draisaitl’s face in one of the clicks. The next photo saw Lauren and Celeste posing together in an embrace in the dressing room. Another selfie showed the girl group sitting at a bar pouting for the picture.

In the next few clicks, Celeste and her friends posed together in white and beige outfits posing in front of a mirror. A separate shot saw Celeste and a friend taking a mirror selfie, both smiling.

Another photo showed the girl group dressed in black and white posing in front of a floral backdrop. Celeste also took a mirror selfie showing off her white dress with a cut-out detail. The final click saw the girl group in sunglasses and white outfits posing together.

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee reacts to his 4th straight 100-point season

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl has now reached the 100-point mark for the fourth consecutive season. On Sunday, his fiancee Celeste Desjardins took to Instagram to show her support.

She shared a special poster from the NHL’s Instagram account celebrating Draisaitl’s achievement on her stories and wrote:

“You amaze me baby!!!!!” and added three red heart emojis, tagging Draisaitl.

Celeste also shared a post from the Oilers Instagram account for his career milestone and added:

“So proud of you. Love you so much!! @drat29”

Celeste congratulates fiance Leon Draisaitl (via Instagram /@celestedesjardins)

Draisaitl has tallied 49 goals, 52 assists and a plus-minus of +30 in 68 games so far this season. He is now close to reaching 50 goals for the fourth time in his career.

