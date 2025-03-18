Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste drops 4-word reaction to Oilers star hitting 100-point mark for the fourth straight season

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl has now hit the 100-point mark in the NHL for the fourth straight season. On Monday, his fiancee Celeste Desjardins shared how proud she was of his achievement on her Instagram stories.

Sharing the NHL’s special poster made for Draisaitl to celebrate the milestone on her story, Celeste wrote:

“You amaze me baby!!!!!” and added three red heart emojis, tagging Draisaitl.

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

She also shared the 100-point celebration poster from the Edmonton Oilers’ Instagram account on her stories.

“So proud of you. Love you so much!! @drat29”

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

Leon Draisaitl is heading toward yet another milestone this season. With an assist in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the New York Rangers, Draisaitl extended his career-best point streak to 18 games. If he records a point against the Utah Hockey Club tomorrow, he can match Wayne Gretzky’s 19-game streak from the 1986-87 season.

Connor McDavid heaps praise on Leon Draisaitl after 100-point milestone

On Friday, Draisaitl reached 100 points for the season in their game against the New York Islanders. He also scored his 49th goal and is close to hitting 50 goals for the fourth time in seven seasons.

Connor McDavid was among the ones to give his flowers to his fellow teammate. McDavid spoke about Leon Draisaitl’s great performance this season and claimed Draisaitl has been the team’s best player.

He mentioned how important the forward’s impact has been on the team, especially during a tough time when the Oilers won only six of their last 16 games and lost their top spot in the division.

“Seems like he’s got an extra step,” McDavid said. “You know, he’s been great. I don’t know — I don’t have an answer as to what’s been different. I think his consistency has been there. He’s been great every night.”

Coach Kris Knoblauch also heaped praise on Draisaitl. He explained that Draisaitl is not just a goal scorer but also helps a lot in defense, which people don’t always notice.

“He's been doing it all,” Knoblauch said to reporters after the game. “Not only the Hart (Trophy) but Selke Trophy (too). The defensive plays he makes every night. You often overlook the defensive plays he makes, but every single night he's making plays like that.”

The Oilers currently sit second in the Pacific Division and fifth in the Western Conference, going 39-24-4 so far this season. Next, they will host the Utah Hockey Club at Rogers Centre on Tuesday.

