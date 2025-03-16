"He's got an extra step": Connor McDavid heaps praises upon $112,000,000 Oilers' teammate following 100-point milestone

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid praised the team’s star center, Leon Draisaitl. Speaking to reporters during Sunday's pregame press conference, McDavid was asked about Draisaitl’s excellent form this season.

“Seems like he’s got an extra step,” McDavid said. “You know, he’s been great. I don’t know — I don’t have an answer as to what’s been different. I think his consistency has been there. He’s been great every night.”

Draisaitl has been the one bright spark for the Oilers in recent weeks, which has seen them win only six of their last 16 games. They were knocked off the top spot of their division due to their struggles.

However, Draisaitl scored his 100th point of the season on Friday against the New York Islanders. He also took his goal tally to 49 and is one short of reaching the 50-goal milestone for the fourth time in seven campaigns.

Draisaitl, who signed an eight-year $112-million contract with the Oilers at the start of the season, has earned praise from his teammates and coach.

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch commended Draisaitl’s defensive game on Friday.

“He's been doing it all,” Knoblauch said to reporters after the game. “Not only the Hart (Trophy) but Selke Trophy (too). The defensive plays he makes every night. You often overlook the defensive plays he makes, but every single night he's making plays like that."

Draisaitl also has some good news to share in his personal life. He proposed to his girlfriend Celeste Desjardins in July and plans for their wedding are underway. In February, Desjardins shared photos from her and Draisaitl’s trip to the French chateau, which will serve as their wedding venue.

Connor McDavid has been having an underwhelming season

Connor McDavid has scored 24 goals and has 61 assists for 85 points in 60 games played this season. For a regular player, those numbers are great; however, for someone who has won the Art Ross Trophy for most points in the regular season five times in his career, they are average, especially when compared to McDavid's 123 point-season in 2021-22.

He addressed his relative lack of production during this campaign while talking to reporters on Feb. 27.

"Obviously, the year hasn't gone the way I would have loved personally, but we're not after personal success," McDavid said. "So, the team's playing well, had been playing well, and, uh, and that's all."

McDavid is fourth on the points-scoring leaderboard, behind Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon (102 points), Draisaitl (100 points) and Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov (93 points).

