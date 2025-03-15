Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch crowns Leon Draisaitl as 'star player' following 100-point milestone in OT win against Islanders

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch was all praise for center Leon Draisaitl’s performance in Friday’s game against the New York Islanders. Draisaitl scored twice to secure the Oilers’ 2-1 win against the Islanders.

He also became the second player this season to reach the 100-point mark after Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

“I’ve seen Leon take control of his game,” Knoblauch said via The Athletic. “He’s always been a good player. He’s always been dominant — one of the best forwards every single night. That’s a star player.”

Draisaitl extended his point streak to 17 games, a personal NHL record for him. He is also tied with Boston Bruins’ forward David Pastrnak for the longest streak of the season so far.

The Oilers' center has scored 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points in the streak. He is also on top of the goalscoring charts with 49 goals this season. Draisaitl talked about his performance with the media in a postgame press session.

“It’s a nice individual milestone, but the two points are much bigger than any of the personal records," Draisaitl said via NHL.com. "These are all nice efforts and accomplishments for your personal self, but none of this ever works without your teammates.”

Leon Draisaitl scored the opening goal of the game with 8:46 left in the second period. Islanders center Bo Horvat equalized with 1:21 left. The third period remained scoreless. Draisaitl secured the win with a breakaway goal at 3:53 in overtime.

The German player is just one goal away from his fourth 50-goal NHL season in the past seven.

Knoblauch throws Leon Draisaitl’s name in the ring for Hart and Selke trophies

Leon Draisaitl has been one of the most consistent performers for the Oilers this season. Sometimes, he has been the only bright spot for the team. At other times, like on Friday, he has been the one to take the Oilers to victory. Knoblauch on Friday claimed that the forward had been excellent in defense as well.

“Absolutely, I can't see why you wouldn't," Knoblauch said. "He's been doing it all. Not only the Hart (Trophy), but Selke Trophy (too). The defensive plays he makes every night. You often overlook the defensive plays he makes, but every single night he's making plays like that."

Draisaitl and the Oilers will face the New York Rangers on Sunday.

