Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch put forward Leon Draisaitl's name for consideration for the Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the forward who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game.

Draisaitl, already a top contender for the Hart Trophy as league MVP, extended his point streak to 17 games.

He scored both goals for Edmonton in a 2-1 OT victory over the Islanders. His second goal marked his 100th point of the season, bringing his total to 49 goals and 51 assists in 66 games.

When asked about Draisaitl's credentials for the Hart Trophy, Knoblauch said.

“Absolutely, I can't see why you wouldn't. He's been doing it all. Not only the Hart (Trophy), but Selke Trophy (too). The defensive plays he makes every night. You often overlook the defensive plays he makes, but every single night he's making plays like that." (2:30 onwards)

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch also praised Leon Draisaitl for reaching 100 points, highlighting his ability to take control of games.

”He's always been a good player, dominant. Every night, he's one of the best forwards, that's a star player. I saw him step it up even more, which is very surprising. When you're that good it's tough to take it any more steps,” Knoblauch said.

Knoblauch noted that despite already being elite, Draisaitl elevated his game even further, especially when Connor McDavid was injured or suspended. He emphasized Draisaitl's consistency, noting that he has barely had any off nights since Nov. 15, which he finds quite impressive.

Leon Draisaitl's point streak of 17 games (26 points and 14 goals) is a career high and ties David Pastrnak's streak this season for the longest active streak in the league.

Leon Draisaitl reflects on Oilers' 2-1 OT win against the Islanders

The Oilers moved to 38-24-4 after snapping their two-game losing streak. Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for Edmonton. Bo Horvat scored the Islanders' only goal, while Ilya Sorokin has 33 saves.

Leon Draisaitl praised his team’s effort:

“Obviously, we've been struggling, and we've been struggling to score. We've been struggling to defend hard and put points in the bank. I thought for the most part tonight, we were really good.

“We created a lot more (tonight), but right now it's not falling. It's not going in. But sometimes you need a game like that — just to grind one out and get going.”

Draisaitl acknowledged his personal milestones, but emphasized that earning two points for the team was more important than personal records.

