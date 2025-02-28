Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid made his feelings known on not being in contention for the Art Ross Trophy this NHL season before Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers.

The Art Ross Trophy goes to the NHL player who racks up the most points during the regular season. McDavid has won the trophy an impressive five times over his career so far.

However, this season tells a different story. With 52 games played, McDavid has tallied 73 points (22 goals, 51 assists), far off the pace needed to compete for the Art Ross.

"Obviously, the year hasn't gone the way I would have loved personally, but we're not after personal success. So, the team's playing well, had been playing well, and, uh, and that's all." McDavid told reporters pregame.

(from 3:01 mark onwards)

While McDavid's scoring is down compared to last season when he had an incredible 132 points (32 goals, 100 assists), he emphasized that individual stats are not his focus.

"I wish I played better all year but ultimately again that's not what we're after, you know, winning games is more important, we haven't been doing that lately, so we got to find a way to do that tonight," he added.

However, McDavid and the Oilers were unable to find a win against Florida, falling 4-3 to the Panthers on Thursday night.

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch's take on Connor McDavid's performance

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch discussed McDavid's recent performances. The Canadian has gone six straight games without a goal and has just four assists during that stretch.

"I think it's almost unfair to say, 'What you expect from Connor' because he’s at such a high level; it's incredible every single night," Knoblauch said Thursday.

"And certainly that's what I saw last year. I think he would be knowing that he's not at his best right now, and when our team isn't playing at its best, it's hard for any individual to play with their best," he added.

(from 5:11 mark onwards)

The Oilers have now lost five straight games and are 34-21-4 on the season. However, Knoblauch remains confident McDavid will turn things around.

"I have confidence that it'll get back together," he said. "Being familiar with his linemates going forward, Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman, will help that."

McDavid and Co. will look to get back on track when they face the Carolina Hurricanes next at PNC Arena on Saturday.

