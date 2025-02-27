HC Kris Knoblauch gives brutally honest assessment about Connor McDavid playing below his best

Edmonton Oilers’ coach Kris Knoblauch gave his assessment of team captain Connor McDavid’s recent form. The Oilers center has no goals and only three assists for three points in his last five NHL games.

Knoblauch talked to the media ahead of the Oilers' game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. When asked about the contrast in performances between McDavid and Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl, who is on a seven-game point streak, Knoblauch said it's "unfair" to make a comparison.

“I think it's almost unfair to say 'What you expect from Connor' because he’s at such a high level; it's incredible every single night," Knoblauch said. "And certainly that's what I saw last year. I think he would be knowing that he's not at his best right now, and when our team isn't playing at its best, it's hard for any individual to play with their best.”

The Oilers have lost three in a row since the NHL regular season resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off. Before the break, they had won only two of the last eight games.

McDavid scored the championship-winning overtime goal of the best-on-best tournament on Feb. 20 and was named the player of the game. However, he has not been able to carry that form into the NHL.

“I have confidence that it'll get back together,” Knoblauch said. “Being familiar with his linemates going forward, Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman, will help that.”

NHL analysts have been avidly discussing Edmonton's slump and its possible causes. TSN commentator Pierre LeBrun on "SportsCentre with Jay Onrait" called out the entire team for the poor performances.

“This is a team-wide malaise right now for the Oilers," LeBrun said on Thursday. "They got to wake up and get out of this funk, and I think they absolutely will.”

Kris Knoblauch discusses “fragile” state of Oilers

Knoblauch refused to make excuses after the team’s 4-1 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

"We're a fragile group right now and we're reluctant to play our game," Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. "Confidence is a little hard right now. I think everyone's a little discouraged."

Analysts and fans alike have singled out Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner for his inconsistency this season. Some suggested that the franchise should try to acquire St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington, citing his excellent performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off final as evidence of his quality.

