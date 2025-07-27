This weekend, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his fiancee are flying to London ahead of their upcoming wedding in France. On Saturday, Celeste Desjardins shared a few stories featuring their preparation before the trip.
In the first story, she posted an adorable snap of their dog sitting inside an open suitcase filled with neatly folded clothes. In the caption, she expressed excitement for their wedding.
“Off to London tonight for a few days before leaving to the south of France for our wedding… count down is officially on. Can’t believe the day is almost here 😭🤍”
“He knows we’re leaving without him, wish we could bring him 🥺,” she added, referring to their pet.
The second story captured a wooden path surrounded by green trees with their two dogs running ahead into the forest. The last story was a candid shot of Leon Draisaitl at a restaurant. Celeste sweetly captioned it “soon to be hubby” with a heart-eyed emoji and tagged his account.
Leon Draisaitl and Celeste attended ex-Oiler Warren Foegele’s wedding
Last week, Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele married his longtime partner Alexandra Servos in a glamorous wedding attended by several NHL players and their partners. Among the guests were Foegele’s former Edmonton Oilers teammates Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.
On Sunday, Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins shared a few Instagram stories from the event. One showed her posing alongside Zach Hyman’s wife Alannah and Connor Brown’s wife Madison, each wearing elegant black gowns. Another story featured a black-and-white photo booth shot that included Leon, Celeste, Cody Ceci and his wife Jamie Ceci.
LA Kings forward Kevin Fiala’s wife Jessica also shared a story from the afterparty. It saw Alexandra Servos singing onstage as guests cheered. Servos later reposted several clips from guests, including moments of her and Foegele’s grand ballroom entrance, the couple being lifted in the air with smoke and lights, and a slow dance under candlelight.
There were live performances, custom “A&W” party favors and Alexandra danced in a white two-piece outfit.
Foegele proposed to Alexandra in February 2024. The couple celebrated their engagement during the offseason with a poolside party in Toronto. That event was attended by Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle among other guests.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama