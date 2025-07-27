This weekend, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his fiancee are flying to London ahead of their upcoming wedding in France. On Saturday, Celeste Desjardins shared a few stories featuring their preparation before the trip.

Ad

In the first story, she posted an adorable snap of their dog sitting inside an open suitcase filled with neatly folded clothes. In the caption, she expressed excitement for their wedding.

“Off to London tonight for a few days before leaving to the south of France for our wedding… count down is officially on. Can’t believe the day is almost here 😭🤍”

Ad

Trending

“He knows we’re leaving without him, wish we could bring him 🥺,” she added, referring to their pet.

via Instagram/@celestedesjardins

The second story captured a wooden path surrounded by green trees with their two dogs running ahead into the forest. The last story was a candid shot of Leon Draisaitl at a restaurant. Celeste sweetly captioned it “soon to be hubby” with a heart-eyed emoji and tagged his account.

Ad

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste attended ex-Oiler Warren Foegele’s wedding

Last week, Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele married his longtime partner Alexandra Servos in a glamorous wedding attended by several NHL players and their partners. Among the guests were Foegele’s former Edmonton Oilers teammates Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.

On Sunday, Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins shared a few Instagram stories from the event. One showed her posing alongside Zach Hyman’s wife Alannah and Connor Brown’s wife Madison, each wearing elegant black gowns. Another story featured a black-and-white photo booth shot that included Leon, Celeste, Cody Ceci and his wife Jamie Ceci.

Ad

via Instagram/@celestedesjardins

LA Kings forward Kevin Fiala’s wife Jessica also shared a story from the afterparty. It saw Alexandra Servos singing onstage as guests cheered. Servos later reposted several clips from guests, including moments of her and Foegele’s grand ballroom entrance, the couple being lifted in the air with smoke and lights, and a slow dance under candlelight.

Ad

There were live performances, custom “A&W” party favors and Alexandra danced in a white two-piece outfit.

Foegele proposed to Alexandra in February 2024. The couple celebrated their engagement during the offseason with a poolside party in Toronto. That event was attended by Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle among other guests.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama