In Photos: Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Cody Ceci's partners attend ex-Oiler Warren Foegele and Alexandra Servos' wedding

Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele and his longtime partner Alexandra Servos tied the knot this weekend in a glamorous wedding celebration attended by several NHL players and their partners. The event brought together some of his former Oilers teammates including Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.
On Sunday, Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins shared a couple of images from the wedding on her Instagram stories. One showed her posing with several other partners of NHL players including Zach Hyman’s wife Alannah and Connor Brown’s wife Madiosn, all dressed in elegant black gowns at the reception venue.
In another story, she reposted a black-and-white photo booth group shot that featured several guests including herself, Leon Draisaitl, Cody Ceci and his wife Jamie Ceci.
LA Kings forward Kevin Fiala’s wife Jessica also reposted a story from the night, capturing a moment of Alexandra Servos singing onstage during the afterparty as guests cheered her on.
The bride, Alexandra Servos, later reposted several clips from guests that documented key moments throughout the evening on her own account. One story showed the bride and groom making their grand entrance to the ballroom. Another featured Alexandra and Warren being lifted into the air by a group of guests surrounded by smoke and lights.
Additional stories saw live performances by the couple, a tray of customized party favors marked “A&W” and Alexandra dancing in a white two-piece set beside Warren. One of the final stories captured the newlyweds sharing a slow dance under candlelight.
Warren Foegele and Alexandra Servos celebrated their engagement in Ontario
Last year in February, Warren Foegele got engaged to his partner Alexandra Servos but they waited until the offseason to celebrate. The couple eventually hosted a poolside engagement party in Toronto, Ontario, which was attended by their close friends including Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle.
Alexandra later shared a series of stories from the event on her Instagram. Foegele wore a light blue suit with a white t-shirt and white sneakers on the occasion. Alexandra wore a white satin gown with a halter neckline and high slit, and white heels. The party had white-themed decorations, including a heart-shaped cake with black ribbons and “Engaged” written on it.
After the main celebration, the couple changed into after-party outfits and danced with their guests. Alexandra posted more photos including one that said:
“Ended in the pool.”
Warren proposed to Alexandra in February at the Four Seasons Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, with a beachside setup and lanterns leading to the ocean. She originally graduated from Queen’s University and has worked in the corporate sector.
