Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste attends ex-Oiler Warren Foegele's wedding with longtime partner Alexandra

This weekend, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins attended the wedding of his former teammate Warren Foegele. Warren, who now plays for the Los Angeles Kings, tied the knot with his longtime partner Alexandra Servos.

Celeste shared a series of stories on her Instagram on the occasion. One of the pictures showed the bride Alexandra in white lace gown with an open back, resting her hand on Warren’s shoulder as he sat at their candlelit reception table.

“Mr. and Mrs. Foegele,” Celeste wrote in the caption, tagging the couple.

Another shot featured the ornate ceiling of the venue with a grand crystal chandelier hanging from detailed coffered panels. The room was draped in flowing curtains as floral arrangements and lighting equipment were visible below.

A third story showed Celeste seated beside Alexandra during the reception. Celeste, wearing a black dress, wrapped her arm around the bride as they leaned in close.

via Instagram/@celestedesjardins

Warren Foegele and Alexandra Servos got engaged last year. The couple hosted an engagement party in Ontario which was attended by Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle, among other guests.

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste celebrated her 29th birthday

Earlier last month, Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins celebrated her 29th birthday and shared moments from the day on Instagram. She posted pictures of several floral arrangements she received, including a large white-and-green bouquet placed on a dark wooden table. In the caption, she tagged Draisaitl.

Another story showed light pink and cream peonies gifted by Draisaitl’s mother Sandra, placed in a clear vase. Celeste also tagged Sandra in the post with a white heart emoji.

She then shared a photo of tightly closed white roses with fresh green leaves in a round glass vase placed near a bed. In the caption, she wrote “So beautiful” and tagged her friends Liv Hall and Lauren Kyle.

Celeste also posted a picture of a white cake decorated with orchids, macarons, a gold “Celly” topper, floral accents and golden scissors at the base. In the caption, she added:

“29 years old… my lucky number.”

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

One of the final stories featured Celeste on a party bus with several Edmonton Oilers players’ partners, including Lauren Kyle wearing matching jackets. She also reposted a clip from Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen’s Instagram showing Celeste in an oversized Edmonton Hockey jacket and beige cap, blowing candles on a small cake.

