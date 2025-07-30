Connor McDavid and wife Lauren 'finally reunited' ahead of Leon Draisaitl's big wedding celebration

Edmonton Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren, have finally been able to reunite, just in time for Leon Draisaitl's highly anticipated wedding celebration this week.

Lauren took to her Instagram stories to share the exciting news, posting a photo of Connor in a restaurant and captioning it,

"Finally reunited with the hubby."

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren IG post @ laurenkyle1

Draisaitl, McDavid's longtime linemate, is set to tie the knot with his fiancée, Celeste, this week at the Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France. Lauren shared her excitement for the celebration, posting a photo of herself and her girlfriends on a private jet and captioning it,

"Coming for you!!! @celestedesjardins @drat 29."

In another photo taken in the car with a couple of friends, she captioned it,

"On our way to wedding 2!!!"

In another Instagram story, Lauren gave fans a glimpse of another wedding she recently attended. This time for her close friends Erin-Eina Guglieli and Robbie DeMontis in Tuscany. She shared a photo of the newlyweds exchanging vows in the Tuscan countryside.

With Connor and Lauren reunited and the Oilers' dynamic duo set to be in attendance, it's sure to be a wedding celebration to remember for Leon Draisaitl and Celeste.

Leon Draisaitl and fiancée Celeste visit London ahead their wedding

Last weekend, Leon Draisaitl and his fiancée, Celeste Desjardins, were spotted exploring the streets of London ahead of their highly anticipated wedding in France. Celeste shared a series of charming stories on her Instagram.

Before they left, Celeste shared a cute photo of their dog sitting in an open suitcase packed with neatly folded clothes. In the caption, she wrote,

“Off to London tonight for a few days before leaving to the south of France for our wedding… count down is officially on. Can’t believe the day is almost here. He knows we’re leaving without him, wish we could bring him.”

The couple’s getaway to London looked like a peaceful prelude to their long-awaited wedding celebration in France.

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

