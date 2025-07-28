Leon Draisaitl and fiancee Celeste explore London ahead of couple's upcoming wedding in France

This weekend, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his fiancee Celeste Desjardins flew to London ahead of their highly anticipated wedding in France. On Sunday, Celeste shared a series of stories on her Instagram featuring snaps from their outing in the British capital.
One of the stories showed the stately architecture of a historic London building with classic red-brick detailing with the Union Jack and Hong Kong flags at the entrance. The second photo featured a close-up of a menu from Scott’s restaurant along with several champagne glasses on a wooden table.
The final story in the trio was a warm selfie of the couple seated side by side. Celeste wore a neutral-toned outfit, and smiled next to Draisaitl, who was in a light knit sweater.
Earlier on Saturday, Celeste had shared a few more stories before their departure. In the first story, she shared a photo of one of their dogs sitting inside an open suitcase packed with neatly folded clothes. In the caption, she gushed in excitement about their wedding:
“Off to London tonight for a few days before leaving to the south of France for our wedding… count down is officially on. Can’t believe the day is almost here 😭🤍”
“He knows we’re leaving without him, wish we could bring him 🥺,” she added, referring to their pet.
She then posted a click featuring a peaceful forest path, with their two dogs running ahead through the trees. The final story saw Leon Draisaitl seated at a restaurant which Celeste captioned as “soon to be hubby” followed by a heart-eyed emoji and tagged his profile.
Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste shares snaps from Warren Foegele’s wedding celebrations
Last weekend, Celeste Desjardins and Leon Draisaitl attended the wedding of his former teammate Warren Foegele. Foegele, now playing with the Los Angeles Kings, married longtime partner Alexandra Servos in a gala celebration which was attended by several NHLers and their partners.
Celeste later shared a few stories on her Instagram from the event. One showed Alexandra in a white lace gown with an open back, resting her hand on Warren’s shoulder at their candlelit reception table. Another story captured the venue’s ceiling with a large crystal chandelier, floral arrangements and lighting equipment.
A third photo showed Celeste in a black dress, seated beside the bride with her arm wrapped around her. She also posted a photobooth click with Leon later the next day on her stories.
Foegele and Servos got engaged last year and hosted an engagement party in Ontario. Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle were among the guests.
