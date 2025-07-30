  • home icon
Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren links up with 3x Olympic medalist Mark McMorris to attend Leon Draisaitl’s much-awaited wedding

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 30, 2025 15:13 GMT
Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, joins Mark McMorris for Leon Draisaitl's wedding celebrations in France (image credit: instagram/laurenkyle1)
Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, joins Mark McMorris for Leon Draisaitl’s wedding celebrations in France (image credit: instagram/laurenkyle1)

Leon Draisaitl is set to marry Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, over the weekend. Before arriving for the ceremony, the couple spent a few days in London. The wedding will take place at Domaine de Manville, with close friends and family expected to attend.

Among those traveling for the celebration is Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren, who will be joined by three-time Olympic medalist Mark McMorris. The group is making their way to the south of France as the final preparations are underway.

Lauren shared a few moments from the trip on Instagram. In one story, she posted a photo of two the friends on a private jet.

“coming for you,” Lauren wrote on Wednesday.
In the next story, she showed herself seated beside McMorris and Connor Schlichting.

“On our way to wedding 2,” Lauren wrote.

It followed her recent attendance at the wedding of NHL forward and McDavid's former Oilers teammate, Warren Foegele, who joined the LA Kings in 2024.

After landing, Lauren shared a photo of McDavid at the breakfast table.

“Finally reunited with the hubby,” Desjardins wrote.
via Instagram/@laurenkyle1
via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Desjardins, who got engaged to Draisaitl on July 11, 2024, also posted several updates. She included a picture of Leon on Monday resting on the bed, looking relaxed.

“Relaxing before the big day with my hubby @treyf_99,” Desjardins wrote.
via Instagram/@celestedesjardins
via Instagram/@celestedesjardins

Desjardins also uploaded a photo on Saturday of one of their dogs sitting inside an open suitcase. She mentioned that they were heading to London before traveling to the south of France. Desjardins wrote that the countdown already started and that it felt surreal that the big day was so close.

The couple has been together since 2018. When they got engaged, Desjardins posted a photo from the engagement.

“The easiest yes. I love you forever,” Desjardins wrote on Instagram in July 2024.
Leon Draisaitl's partner, Celeste, celebrated her 29th birthday last month

Leon Draisaitl's fiancee, Celeste Desjardins, celebrated her 29th birthday on June 14, and she shared several pictures on Instagram. One photo showed a white and green bouquet from her soon-to-be husbandl. Another snap featured pink and cream peonies from Draisaitl’s mother, Sandra.

Desjardins also posted a photo of her birthday cake. It had orchids, macarons, a “Celly” topper and No. 29 at the base.

“29 years old… my lucky number,” Desjardins wrote.

Desjardins attended Warren Foegele’s wedding, and also uploaded pictures on Instagram. She wrote “Mr. and Mrs. Foegele” in one post and tagged the couple.

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

bell-icon Manage notifications