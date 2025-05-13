Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen gushes over father-daughter hockey moment as baby Penelope rocks custom Oilers hoodie

On Monday, Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared a sweet moment of father-daughter bonding with their newborn, Penelope Monroe Kane. In the first photo, both Evander and Mara gently held Penelope’s tiny fingers. It was a soft and touching moment between the new parents and their baby girl.

The second photo showed Evander holding Penelope close to his chest. He was dressed in a black suit, a white and black checkered shirt, and a polka dot tie. Penelope wore a navy blue hoodie with bear ears. The back of the hoodie read,

“EDMONTON OILERS HOCKEY - Kane - With Club Ashes.”

In the third picture, Kane looked more intently at Penelope. Mara also shared a photo of herself enjoying coffee from a mug labeled “Mom.”

(via Instagram @marateigen)

Image via Instagram/@marateigen

After a six-week stay in the neonatal intensive care unit, Penelope finally came home on April 4.

Evander Kane’s kids adorably welcome baby sister Penelope home

Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared how special it was to have all her kids together again. Their two sons, Hendrix and Iverson, and her older daughter, Kensington, were excited to meet Penelope. Kensington, who is four, is already playing the role of a protective big sister.

"If they hear her make a noise, they're like, 'Penelope!'" Teigen said (via PEOPLE.com). "They run over and they're like 'Is she okay?' And our oldest, Kensington, is beyond big sister sweet, [and] just wants to protect her."

Mara shared how Hendrix was protective of his baby sister. When the nanny came to give Penelope her pacifier, Hendrix stood in front of her, saying,

"No, back away. Back away,'" she said. "He was [like] 'Mine,' and was totally standing in front of her, protecting her. It was so cute."

NHL player Evander said it was sweet to see the kids giving Penelope hugs and kisses.

"They're doting on their baby sister," Kane said. "They're very curious, and want to hold her hand, and give her lots of hugs, and kisses. It's very sweet to see."

Oilers' Evander Kane and Mara now have a family of six. When asked if they feel their family is complete, both agreed. Mara had always wanted a daughter, and Evander was happy to see their dream come true.

"For some reason, [I] just manifested it, and I was like, 'If we have another baby that is, in my opinion, just everything is going to just feel so complete,'" she said. "And it did, and I do feel like 100%, it's our last one. There's no way. But also I am so happy that. ... we had another one."

The Evander Kane family is now enjoying quiet moments at home with their new baby girl, Penelope.

