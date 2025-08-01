Connor McDavid and wife Lauren step out in style as she offers first glimpse into Leon Draisaitl and Celeste’s wedding celebration

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 01, 2025 15:36 GMT
Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle attended Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' wedding (Image Credit: IG @laurenkyle1)
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle, attended Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding this week at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

Lauren shared several photos from the wedding on Thursday. One photo showed guests under a dusky evening sky. The caption read:

“Last night was magical 💫🤍.” likely referring to the wedding event.

In one, she and Connor are seen chatting outside. Connor wore a beige suit and sunglasses. Lauren wore a floral halter-neck dress with her hair in a high ponytail.

In another photo, Lauren stood with four other women. All were dressed in pastel gowns, smiling and enjoying the day. Other images showed Lauren in a peaceful garden, both sitting and standing alone. The soft light and green background added to the calm setting.

Trending

Celeste wore white and was seen talking with guests under a white umbrella, standing beside her partner. Another picture showed ladies sitting by the pool with their feet in the water. There were also fun moments with Lauren and other guests relaxing on pool floaties.

Lauren shared on her Instagram story (IG @laurenkyle1)
In one picture, Lauren and a friend smiled at each other in matching floral and pastel dresses. Indoor shots gave a glimpse of the villa’s quiet, elegant spaces. The wedding setting was peaceful and well-designed.

Leon and Celeste got engaged in July 2024 in Mallorca, Spain. Celeste had bachelorette parties in Greece and Las Vegas. Lauren, who married Connor last year, was one of her maids of honor.

Many other Oilers players attended the celebration. However, due to privacy reasons, the wedding glimpses have been kept secret from the media so far.

Connor McDavid was spotted getting "a good stretch" in the pool

Yesterday, Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, shared photos on Instagram from the wedding events. One photo showed Connor stretching in a pool. She captioned it:

“Husband getting a good stretch in the pool.”
Kyle's Instagram story
Another showed Connor McDavid and Kyle in a golf cart with Draisaitl and Celeste. Lauren wrote:

“Can’t wait to get these two married!”
Kyle's Instagram story
Last summer, Celeste was Lauren’s maid of honour in July 2024. The two couples have been close for years. McDavid and Draisaitl are teammates on the Oilers.

Ankit Kumar

Edited by Krutik Jain
