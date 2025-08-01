  • home icon
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren catches him sneak in "good stretch" in the pool before Leon Draisaitl's wedding 

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 01, 2025 03:51 GMT
In the lead-up to Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’s wedding, Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren, gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes on Instagram, with one of the highlights being a photo of McDavid squeezing in a quick stretch in the pool.

In the photo, McDavid is seen mid-stretch in the water, with Lauren jokingly captioning it:

“Husband getting a good stretch in the pool.”
She also posted a golf cart selfie with McDavid and Draisaitl up front, with Celeste beside her in the back.

“Can’t wait to get these two married!” she wrote.
Another moment featured Celeste wearing a bathrobe with “Mrs. Draisaitl” embroidered on the back.

Lauren also reposted a photo from Celeste showing her and a friend enjoying drinks, with Celeste calling them:

“My beautiful maids of honour.”
The wedding festivities come full circle, as just last summer, Celeste served as Lauren’s maid of honour at the McDavid's wedding. The two have been best friends for years and are often spotted together at Edmonton Oilers games.

Bob Stauffer: Connor McDavid extension expected after Leon Draisaitl’s wedding

Many Oilers players, including Connor McDavid, are expected to attend Leon Draisaitl’s upcoming wedding, which is scheduled for the first weekend of August.

Stauffer hinted that contract talks between McDavid and the Oilers could start to pick up shortly after the wedding.

"I would think that maybe things (on a new Edmonton deal) might get percolating a bit, maybe after Leon Draisaitl's wedding in the first weekend of August," Bob Stauffer said via OilersDaily.com.
Draisaitl and his fiancée, Celeste, are set to tie the knot in a destination wedding at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, near Paris, France.

Celeste Desjardins has openly shared her love for both Leon Draisaitl and the city of Edmonton. After he signed his eight-year extension last year, she posted a heartfelt message on social media:

"So incredibly proud of you baby. I've watched you pour so much love and hard work in everything you do. Your commitment and passion for the game is unmatched.I can't wait to see what the next 8 years has in store for you," she wrote

She also wrote about his unmatched dedication to the game, their strong connection to the Edmonton community, and how proud she is to be by his side for the next chapter.

