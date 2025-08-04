Evander Kane melts over fiancée Mara Teigen's luxurious Paris getaway pictures

Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane couldn't help but gush over his fiancée Mara Teigen's recent Parisian adventure. On Monday, Teigen posted a series of stunning photos. A few photos showed her in a floral dress while walking along the sidewalk, while a couple more showed her dining at a restaurant. &quot;Penelope's mom,&quot; Teigen captioned the post, paying tribute to the couple's baby daughter, Penelope Monroe Kane, who was born in March. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKane expressed his adoration for his fiancée by leaving a heart emoji in the comments section.Teigen also shared a snapshot of her quick stop in Amsterdam on the way home on her IG story. The pic captured a charming boat gliding through the city's picturesque canals.&quot;Quick stop in Amsterdam on our way home @evanderkane,&quot; Teigen wrote on her story.Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen IG story (Credits: @ marateigen)Evander Kane sat out the entire regular season last year due to injury but returned for the playoffs, where he tallied six goals and 12 points over 21 games.Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen talks about daughter Penelope Monroe KaneIn an interview with PEOPLE, Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, opened up about the arrival of their newborn daughter, Penelope Monroe Kane.The couple welcomed their third child together on March 4. Penelope arrived a bit earlier at 31 weeks. Teigen described the experience of bringing their baby girl home after six weeks in the NICU as &quot;extra special&quot;.&quot;It was very exciting,&quot; Teigen said, via People.com. &quot;The kids were beyond excited. They still can't stop talking about her, and it's so sweet.&quot; Teigen and Kane are already parents to two sons, Hendrix (22 months) and Iverson (2), and Kane also has a daughter, Kensington (4), from a previous relationship. Teigen marveled at how &quot;obsessed&quot; the older siblings have been with little Penelope.&quot;If they hear her make a noise, they're like, 'Penelope!' They run over and they're like, 'Is she okay?'&quot; Teigen said, adding that their eldest, Kensington, has been &quot;beyond big sister sweet, [and] just wants to protect her.&quot;The new mom of four also shared an adorable anecdote about Hendrix, their youngest, fiercely guarding Penelope from their nanny, determined to keep his little sister safe.