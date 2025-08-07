  • home icon
In Photos: Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen shares glimpses from 'most beautiful day' celebrating Leon Draisaitl's wedding

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 07, 2025 17:24 GMT
Evander Kane
Evander Kane's fiancée gave a glimpse of Leon Draisaitl’s wedding (Image Credit: IG @marateigen)

Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared photos from Leon Draisaitl’s wedding on Instagram. The wedding took place on Saturday in the south of France. Draisaitl married Canadian actress and model Celeste Desjardins at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence.

Many NHL players like Connor McDavid, Connor Brown and their partners attended the event. In her Instagram post, Teigen wrote:

“The most beautiful day celebrating the Draisaitl’s 🤍🤍🤍.”
In one photo, Mara is sitting next to Kane. She wore a plum floral gown with a deep neckline, pairing it with a green handbag and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Kane wore a black suit with a white shirt to the wedding.

Another photo shows Mara standing with three of her friends, with the Domaine de Manville in the background. Everyone was dressed in elegant gowns, chatting outside on the estate grounds.

One video shows Kane and other guests walking and talking as they head towards the villa. Later, we get a glimpse of live music with a violinist and a band playing onstage under trees.

In the final video, we got a glimpse of Draisaitl and Celeste's first dance at the same spot, but it was now nighttime. They shared a kiss in front of the guests and continued dancing with their hands wrapped around one another.

Evander Kane and Mara Teigen are also engaged (since September 2024). They have four children in their blended family, but have not planned their wedding yet. Their family includes Kensington, Iverson, Hendrix and toddler Penelope.

Evander Kane’s fiancée has previously shared updates around Leon Draisaitl's wedding

Mara Teigen was the first to post a photo of the wedding invitation in late April. The post showed the design and confirmed that the wedding was going to take place in France. Since then, Mara has often shared moments leading up to the wedding.

Earlier during the wedding week, Teigen wore a white outfit. She was enjoying her time in France and even shared fun chit-chats with the bride, Celeste, showing their close bond.

Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, also attended the wedding, who is also friends with Teigen. Lauren was one of Celeste’s bridesmaids.

Now, moving to the ice, Kane has been traded to the Vancouver Canucks, in a late June move by the Edmonton Oilers. The decision was made after the Oilers failed to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup Finals in 2025.

