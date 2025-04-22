Leon Draisaitl's fiancée Celeste finally unveils wedding invitation, Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen reacts

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is gearing up for a significant milestone off the ice. On Monday, his fiancée, Celeste Desjardins, posted exclusive pictures of the couple’s wedding invitations on her Instagram story, and Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, couldn’t be more thrilled.

Teigen shared Desjardins' story, showing she received the invitation inside a formal envelope. Teigen captioned the post with, “Ahhh!!” and two white heart emojis.

(via Instagram/@marateigen

Desjardins’ following snippet gave fans a glimpse of the invitation, complete with the couple’s names and details of the event. She strategically covered the date and location.

(via Instagram/@celestedesjardins)

“Countdown is on…,” Desjardins wrote on Monday.

Desjardins is an Ontario-born actress best known for her role as Cali Mills in the television series "Taken."

Draisaitl and Desjardins announced their engagement on Instagram on July 11.

"The easiest yes. I love you forever," Desjardins captioned.

Teigen and Kane share three children, and he also has a daughter from his previous marriage.

Kane and Draisaitl have skated with the Oilers for three seasons. A 15-year NHL veteran, Kane signed a one-year deal with the team in January 2022 and then inked a four-year contract.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

He did not play in the 2024-25 season after undergoing abdominal surgery in September and a knee procedure in January. Kane was placed on long-term injured reserve until the start of the postseason.

Meanwhile, Draisaitl had one of the best campaigns of his 11-year career. He surpassed the century mark in points for the sixth time, recording 106 points in 71 games. Draisaitl paced the NHL with 52 goals and took home the first Maurice Richard Trophy of his career.

NHL: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers are playing the LA Kings in the first round of the postseason. The Kings won Game 1 on Monday. Kane did not play, but Draisaitl had a goal and an assist.

Leon Draisaitl and Oilers fall to Kings in Game 1

In an action-packed playoff battle that provided excitement until the final minute, the LA Kings prevailed over the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Monday in Los Angeles, taking home Game 1 of the first-round series.

The Kings squandered a four-goal lead but held on for the thrilling victory.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

LA struck first with Andrei Kuzmenko scoring during a power play in the opening period. Quinton Byfield added another score in the frame, putting the Kings up 2-0.

LA kept the momentum in the second period as Adrian Kempe and Phillip Danault scored.

With six seconds left in the period, Leon Draisaitl had seen enough and put Edmonton on the board, with an assist from Connor McDavid, to make it 4-1.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The third period became a frame for the ages, as both teams scored early. Edmonton unleashed three straight goals, with McDavid assisting the first two scores before netting one at 18:32.

With 42 seconds left in regulation, the Kings had the last laugh as Phillip Danault scored the game-winner, marking his second of the game.

Game 2 will be on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

