Evander Kane's fiancee Mara gives an honest review of offseason getaway to luxurious 5-star resort in Montenegro

Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared an honest review of their offseason getaway to the luxurious five-star One&Only Portonovi resort in Montenegro.The couple spent time in Becici, Montenegro, posting glimpses of their vacation on Instagram. Mara shared photos of iconic locations and their activities during the trip."10/10 would recommend [heart emoji]," she captioned the post. Before heading to Montenegro, they attended the wedding of Evander Kane's former teammate Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins in Paris. She shared the glimpses of candid moments with friends and guests on social media.Also Read: Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen turns heads in glamorous all-white outfit during 'day by the sea' with beauEdmonton Oilers legend wasn't impressed with the team after trading Evander KaneIn June, the Edmonton Oilers traded Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick in this year's draft, ending his 11-season tenure with the team.However, Oilers legend Paul Coffey was reportedly unhappy with the management's decision to move Kane. According to the 2 Mutts Hockey podcast, Coffey felt Kane was worth keeping and re-signing due to his deep ties to the Edmonton community."We are hearing that Paul Coffey wasn't happy with the management staff in regards to trading away Evander Kane to the #Canucks."Coffey noted that Kane filled a unique role on the team that will be tough to replace:"Coffey expressed why a player like Kane would be someone keep & resign because how deep his connection is in the community, he lives in the City year round. His connection with his teammates & team staff is also very strong. Kane brought a lot of people together & had a role within the team that will be hard to replace."Evander Kane has one year remaining on his, $20.5 million contract. He could become an unrestricted free agent after the end of the next season. He has accumulated 617 points through 326 goals and 291 assists while playing for the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers.Kane was drafted No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 NHL draft. This past season, he accumulated 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in 77 regular-season games. In 21 playoff games, he had 12 points through six goals and as many assists.