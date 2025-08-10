Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen turns heads in glamorous all-white outfit during ‘day by the sea’ with beau

Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, spent a relaxing day by the sea with the Vancouver Canucks forward and shared moments from it on social media. She wore an all-white gown and carried a brown purse on one hand and sunglasses on the other. The first slide showed Teigen standing by the water with mountains in the distance. She also shared a short video of herself enjoying the sea breeze in different poses wearing the same outfit.Teigen's snaps included more than just outfit shots. She posted photos of the scenery where the sea met the mountains and a short clip from a church visit. One picture showed Kane lighting candles. Another showed a heart drawn on paper with “Evander” and “Mara” written inside, along with the names of their children.Other posts featured her selfies by the water, visiting the church and posing at different spots.“Day by the sea,” Teigen wrote on Instagram on Sunday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple has been spending time in Becici, Montenegro, after attending the wedding of Kane’s former teammate, Leon Draisaitl, and Celeste Desjardins in Paris. In Montenegro, Teigen wore an all-black swimsuit with a straw hat, sunglasses and a gold necklace. She posted pictures from the beach, showing striped lounge chairs, palm trees and her Saint Laurent “Rive Gauche” beach bag.Evander Kane and Mara Teigen share moments from Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in FranceEvander Kane and his fiancée, Mara Teigen, posted photos on Instagram on Thursday from Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in the south of France. The celebration was held on Aug. 2 at Domaine de Manville, where Draisaitl married Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins.“The most beautiful day celebrating the Draisaitl’s 🤍🤍🤍,” Teigen wrote.She wore a plum floral gown with a green handbag, while Kane opted for a black suit and white shirt. Her posts showed candid moments with friends, guests arriving at the villa and the couple’s first dance under the trees at night.Kane proposed to Teigen in September, and posted snaps on Instagram.&quot;A long time coming @marateigen ❤️ so lucky to have you and our beautiful family. The strength, love and dedication to our kids and I is second to none. You were always the one,&quot; Kane wrote.The couple live together with their four children and often share glimpses of their family life.