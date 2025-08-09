  • home icon
Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, poses in an all-black bikini as she enjoys beach day at Montenegro

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 09, 2025 15:21 GMT
Evander Kane and Mara Teigen enjoy beach vacation in Montenegro after wedding trip (via Instagram/@marateigen)
Evander Kane and Mara Teigen enjoy beach vacation in Montenegro after wedding trip (via Instagram/@marateigen)

Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane and his fiancee, Mara Teigen, are on vacation in Becici, Montenegro. The trip followed the couple’s Parisian stop after attending Kane's former teammate Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardin's wedding.

Teigen posted several pictures on Instagram with the caption “Montenegro🇲🇪.” In one selfie, she wore a black bikini top, straw hat and sunglasses. A gold necklace completed her look, with striped beach chairs in the background.

Another photo showed a lounge chair on the sand. Teigen had kept her straw hat and a “Rive Gauche” Saint Laurent beach bag. Green hills and palm trees were visible in the distance. One picture showed a lunch table with pizza, salad, breadsticks, and drinks. The sea was visible just beyond the seating area.

Mara also posed standing in the same bikini with a sheer black cover-up skirt. She held the Saint Laurent bag in one hand and wearing her straw hat and sunglasses again. Another image showed Kane and Teigen's hands with drinks held up for a toast by the beach.

Evander Kane and Teigen rekindled their relationship in 2021 after a breakup. He proposed to Teigen in September 2024 with help from their children. They have two sons, Hendrix and Iverson, and a daughter, Penelope Monroe.

Penelope was born in March 2025 and spent time in the NICU before arriving home. Kane has another daughter, Kensington, from a previous marriage. They all live together and are often seen enjoying their family time.

Evander Kane reunited with Zach Hyman and others after Vancouver trade

Evander Kane attended Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in France in early August. He reunited with his former Edmonton Oilers teammates at the event.

Kane wore a black tuxedo, while his fiancée, Mara Teigen, donned a blue lace dress. They enjoyed the celebration and were spotted partying with stars like Sam Gagner and Zach Hyman.

Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on June 25 for a fourth-round pick. He expressed his excitement about joining his hometown team:

"I’m incredibly excited for the next chapter of my career as I join the @Canucks. It’s an honor to become part of an organization and team I grew up watching as a kid. Vancouver is a city that lives and breathes hockey, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of my hometown."

The Canucks traded for Evander Kane to improve their offense after struggling to score last season. Having missed the playoffs, they want to return to contention. Kane is expected to bring scoring and experience to the roster.

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

