Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, poses in an all-black bikini as she enjoys beach day at Montenegro

Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane and his fiancee, Mara Teigen, are on vacation in Becici, Montenegro. The trip followed the couple’s Parisian stop after attending Kane's former teammate Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardin's wedding.
Teigen posted several pictures on Instagram with the caption “Montenegro🇲🇪.” In one selfie, she wore a black bikini top, straw hat and sunglasses. A gold necklace completed her look, with striped beach chairs in the background.
Another photo showed a lounge chair on the sand. Teigen had kept her straw hat and a “Rive Gauche” Saint Laurent beach bag. Green hills and palm trees were visible in the distance. One picture showed a lunch table with pizza, salad, breadsticks, and drinks. The sea was visible just beyond the seating area.
Mara also posed standing in the same bikini with a sheer black cover-up skirt. She held the Saint Laurent bag in one hand and wearing her straw hat and sunglasses again. Another image showed Kane and Teigen's hands with drinks held up for a toast by the beach.
Evander Kane and Teigen rekindled their relationship in 2021 after a breakup. He proposed to Teigen in September 2024 with help from their children. They have two sons, Hendrix and Iverson, and a daughter, Penelope Monroe.
Penelope was born in March 2025 and spent time in the NICU before arriving home. Kane has another daughter, Kensington, from a previous marriage. They all live together and are often seen enjoying their family time.
Evander Kane reunited with Zach Hyman and others after Vancouver trade
Evander Kane attended Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in France in early August. He reunited with his former Edmonton Oilers teammates at the event.
Kane wore a black tuxedo, while his fiancée, Mara Teigen, donned a blue lace dress. They enjoyed the celebration and were spotted partying with stars like Sam Gagner and Zach Hyman.
Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on June 25 for a fourth-round pick. He expressed his excitement about joining his hometown team:
"I’m incredibly excited for the next chapter of my career as I join the @Canucks. It’s an honor to become part of an organization and team I grew up watching as a kid. Vancouver is a city that lives and breathes hockey, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of my hometown."
The Canucks traded for Evander Kane to improve their offense after struggling to score last season. Having missed the playoffs, they want to return to contention. Kane is expected to bring scoring and experience to the roster.
