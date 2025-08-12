Evander Kane gushes over fiancée Mara Teigen’s beach getaway look

Evander Kane, who was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Vancouver Canucks on June 25, showed love for his fiancée Mara’s vacation photos by the sea in different outfits.In one photo, Mara wore a bright yellow dress while holding a drink. She also shared a short video from a yacht ride, showing the calm water and sky. Mara posted mirror selfies wearing a black Nike gym outfit with a cap and white shoes. She carried a brown bag in her hand. Another photo showed Mara and Evander together, both holding tennis rackets. Kane wore a white t-shirt, beige shorts and white shoes, while Mara stayed in her black gym clothes.Mara also shared views from their hotel room and a picture of their passports on a table. She also showed a photo of a fruit shop called &quot;Tilia.&quot; Another photo showed her sitting on a surfboard in a bikini. Finally, she posted a mirror selfie in a two-piece dress with a hat and her brown bag. In her caption, she wrote:&quot;10/10 would recommend💛.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKane commented:&quot;The best,&quot; Kane commented.via Instagram/@marateigenEvander Kane proposed to Mara on September 4. In his Instagram post, he wrote:“A long time coming @marateigen ❤️ so lucky to have you and our beautiful family. The strength, love and dedication to our kids and I is second to none. You were always the one.”Evander Kane shares sweet moments with fiancee Mara TeigenOn Sunday, Mara Teigen posted photos of a seaside day with Evander Kane, wearing a white dress and sunglasses, capturing mountain views and a breezy video. The couple has been spending time in Becici, Montenegro.During their trip, they visited a church, where Mara shared photos of Kane lighting candles and a heart with their names and their children’s names nearby. Kane and Mara share three kids: sons Hendrix and Iverson, plus daughter Penelope Monroe. Kane is also a father to Kensington, his daughter from an earlier marriage.When Kane was traded, he thanked the Oilers and his teammates in a post on X. On June 25, he wrote:“To the Oilers ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a respected and passionate franchise.”Evander Kane @evanderkaneLINKAs my time with the @EdmontonOilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton. To the Oilers Ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers—thank you for believing inNow with the Canucks, Kane is starting a new chapter in his life.