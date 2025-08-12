  • home icon
Evander Kane gushes over fiancée Mara Teigen’s beach getaway look

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:53 GMT
Evander Kane shows love for fiancee Mara Teigen's stunning beach vacation looks
Evander Kane shows love for fiancee Mara Teigen’s beach vacation looks (via Instagram/@evanderkane)

Evander Kane, who was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Vancouver Canucks on June 25, showed love for his fiancée Mara’s vacation photos by the sea in different outfits.

In one photo, Mara wore a bright yellow dress while holding a drink. She also shared a short video from a yacht ride, showing the calm water and sky. Mara posted mirror selfies wearing a black Nike gym outfit with a cap and white shoes. She carried a brown bag in her hand. Another photo showed Mara and Evander together, both holding tennis rackets. Kane wore a white t-shirt, beige shorts and white shoes, while Mara stayed in her black gym clothes.

Mara also shared views from their hotel room and a picture of their passports on a table. She also showed a photo of a fruit shop called "Tilia." Another photo showed her sitting on a surfboard in a bikini. Finally, she posted a mirror selfie in a two-piece dress with a hat and her brown bag. In her caption, she wrote:

"10/10 would recommend💛."
Kane commented:

"The best," Kane commented.
Evander Kane proposed to Mara on September 4. In his Instagram post, he wrote:

“A long time coming @marateigen ❤️ so lucky to have you and our beautiful family. The strength, love and dedication to our kids and I is second to none. You were always the one.”

Evander Kane shares sweet moments with fiancee Mara Teigen

On Sunday, Mara Teigen posted photos of a seaside day with Evander Kane, wearing a white dress and sunglasses, capturing mountain views and a breezy video. The couple has been spending time in Becici, Montenegro.

During their trip, they visited a church, where Mara shared photos of Kane lighting candles and a heart with their names and their children’s names nearby.

Kane and Mara share three kids: sons Hendrix and Iverson, plus daughter Penelope Monroe. Kane is also a father to Kensington, his daughter from an earlier marriage.

When Kane was traded, he thanked the Oilers and his teammates in a post on X. On June 25, he wrote:

“To the Oilers ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a respected and passionate franchise.”

Now with the Canucks, Kane is starting a new chapter in his life.

Abhilasha Aditi

