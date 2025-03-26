"Both hip-hop kids, both white" — DJ Vlad says his dream interview would be with Eminem for which he would be willing to pay $100k

On Tuesday, March 25, @NoJumper posted a clip from DJ Vlad's interview on the Talk With Flee Show, where he mentioned Eminem as his dream interview.

Speaking about what his vision for an interview with the Mockingbird rapper was like, Vlad said:

"I think if me and Eminem sat down, considering we're the same age, both hip-hop kids, both white... I don't think he's ever done a real, serious type of interview before. He's done some pieces here and there, but if me and him sat down, I think it'd be the biggest thing he's ever done media-wise."

DJ Vlad was then asked if he would pay the Renegade rapper $100K for an interview, which he said he would, but mentioned some conditions of his own. Per the DJ, the interview should be without a time restriction, where the artists could sit together for two-three hours, and no topics would be off-limits.

Eminem's ex-employee was recently charged for leaking his unreleased songs

In January 2025, a batch of 25 unreleased songs by the Bad Influence rapper surfaced online, with the rapper having no knowledge of it. The leak led to an FBI investigation, which concluded last week.

Per a Detroit Free Press article published on March 19, 2025, Joseph Strange— a former employee of the Square Dance rapper— has been charged with criminal copyright infringement for leaking his unreleased music. Strange also faces charges of interstate transportation of stolen goods, as the FBI states he sold Mathers' songs to a 31-year-old Canadian man, who goes by Doja Rat.

The man allegedly paid Joseph about $50,000 in Bitcoin online— funds that were reportedly raised by a group of Eminem fans in exchange for his unreleased songs.

Joseph Strange was an audio engineer at Mathers Effigy recording studio in Ferndale, between 2007 and 2021, when he was dismissed. His brother, Mike Strange, is also a studio engineer, having worked with the Drug Ballad rapper for two decades.

Strange was also one of the four Effigy employees who had access to the password-protected hard drives with the Dead Wrong rapper's unreleased music on them. The drives were securely stored at the Ferndale facility, the FBI reports.

After Strange was named the culprit behind the leak, a spokesperson for Mathers issued a statement to the Detroit Free Press.

"Eminem and his team are very appreciative of the efforts by the FBI Detroit bureau for its thorough investigation," they said.

The statement also highlighted the damage Strange caused to the Guilty Conscience rapper's legacy.

"The significant damage caused by a trusted employee to Eminem's artistic legacy and creative integrity cannot be overstated, let alone the enormous financial losses incurred by the many creators and collaborators that deserve protection for their decades of work. We will continue to take any and all steps necessary to protect Eminem's art and will stop at nothing to do so," the statement added.

In his FBI questioning, Doja Rat revealed that he first linked up with Joseph Strange on YouTube, where the latter had a channel. Doja Rat worked with a group of Eminem fans online and sent Bitcoin payments to Strange to purchase 25 unreleased songs. The first payment was made in August 2024.

