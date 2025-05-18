“BOYS PLANET 2 ITS TIME TO STOP” — Fans react as veteran K-pop idols from WHIB, VERIVERY, & DKB reportedly exit group duties to join survival race

On May 18, 2025, K-media SPOTV News reported that a number of K-pop performers have recently stepped back from team promotions to join Mnet’s idol competition series Boys Planet 2, which is designed to assemble a new globally targeted boy band.
Their sudden absence has drawn industry attention, as many of the names involved are already affiliated with active groups.
The show continues the format of its earlier season, which introduced ZEROBASEONE — a group that quickly rose in popularity with multiple million-selling records and international fandom support.
By April’s end, WHIB artists Leejeong, Wonjun, and Jayder suspended all crew activities. C-JeS Agency verified the update and declared that WHIB will function briefly as a quintet.
Further statements were made on May 9. Gyehyeon, Dongheon, and Kangmin of VERIVERY, DKB's Harry June alongside Heechan, plus WEi’s Kim Junseo, likewise withdrew from team obligations.
While described as personal or individual endeavors, several insiders now link these breaks to Boys Planet 2 participation. Industry voices suggest that idols with preexisting fan bases could benefit from shows that rely on public voting.
"Because groups created through audition programs are decided by votes from global fans, it will be beneficial for experienced idols who have already built up a fandom through active promotions," the source stated.
They added:
"Groups created through audition programs are receiving a lot of love, and Zero Base One, which was created from the previous program, is receiving a lot of love in particular, so expectations are high that they will become a group that can follow in the footsteps of Zero Base One."
Another insider said:
"For small and medium-sized agencies, when the popularity of their idols has stagnated, audition programs can be a surefire way to make a comeback, and for the members who appear on audition programs, it's a life-or-death decision."
The tispter continued:
"If you look at previous audition programs, when they made it to the debut group or were ranked high, their broadcast exposure increased, which led to a rise in recognition and fandom."
Fans are frustrated and confused over debuted idols joining Boys Planet 2.
"BOYS PLANET 2 ITS TIME TO STOP WTF," an X user commented.
At the same time, concerns have surfaced over the remaining group members. With fewer joint promotions, agencies are expected to prepare solo ventures or alternate schedules to maintain visibility for those not involved in Boys Planet 2.
"I fear boysplanet-k will just be filled with nugu idols 😭😭😭," a fan remarked.
"I’m hoping that’s all of them… their companies really need to promote and help their groups rather than do this 😭😭," a user mentioned.
"Why are there so many already debuted idols ☹️," a person shared.
More reactions read:
"VERIVERY?? They haven’t had a comeback in almost a year, and now they’re returning through a survival show?? Jellyfish is really testing Verrer patience if this is actually true," a netizen said.
"Why is this giving drag race tea checker," a viewer noted.
"This is evil," another fan added.
More about Boys Planet 2: When and where to watch
A fresh teaser was released on May 13, confirming the official launch of the BOYS II PLANET. The Korean edition, Boys II PLANET K, is set to debut on July 17. It will be followed by the Chinese version, Boys II Planet C, on July 18.
The program splits into two language-based series, both developed and broadcast at the same time. Mandarin was chosen for one of the programs, given its large number of native speakers globally.
The format stays the same across both shows, but each group will form separately before teaming up later under one name. This format marks Mnet’s first global twin-debut project in the K-pop scene.
The latest teaser of Boys Planet 2 shows a space-themed setup, with Planet K and Planet C drifting toward a glowing sun. It used to signal the start of the dual series.
CJ ENM first announced the show’s return on November 26, 2024, revealing the second season title, Boys Planet 2.