“Brave stance knowing how country listeners swing”: Netizens react to Zach Bryan condemning ICE raids in new song teaser

Zach Bryan has released a snippet of a new song, in which he has slammed ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). He also took digs at the United States' cops in the snippet.

ICE has been in the news in recent months following Donald Trump's statements and policies on immigration. The organization has been involved in deporting numerous people from the US, which has also led to protests in multiple cities. Many artists have also condemned the immigration policies, and now Zach Bryan has joined them.

On Friday, October 3, 2025, Bryan shared an audio snippet on his Instagram account. He began by singing:

“I heard the cops came/ Cocky motherf**kers, ain’t they?”

Mentioning ICE, he added:

“And ICE is gonna come bust down your door / Try to build a house no one builds no more/ But I got a telephone/ Kids are all scared and all alone. The middle finger’s rising, and it won’t stop showing/ Got some bad news/ The fading of the red, white and blue.”

In the caption, Bryan wrote the last line of the snippet:

“The fading of the red, white and blue.”

Fans online have reacted to this snippet, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Hell yeah man. This is a brave stance knowing how country listeners swing."

indietronica @indietronicaone @PopCrave Hell yeah man. This is a brave stance knowing how country listeners swing.

Another wrote,

Gift (Ø,G) @ofeyou1 @PopCrave Whether you agree or not, Zach Bryan just touched a topic most artists are too scared to talk about. This one’s gonna spark real conversations.

Another commented,

#1 TAYDEFENDER ⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 @swiftism101 @PopCrave you know it's bad when even a conservative white guy is against ICE

Users continued to offer their support towards Bryan's snippet, as one tweeted,

Daily Taylor Swift Lyrics @dailytslyrics @PopCrave we love anti-ICE kings in this household, any bullsh*t i should know before streaming his music?

Another commented,

MizzouSTLBirdsMan @MizzouMan68 @PopCrave Proud of the man for taking what is going to be a very unpopular stand with his fans.

Another wrote,

🦇 Tony 🦇 @DarthInsomnious @PopCrave People will play dumb, but this is actually what country music was always about. Country was always rebellious and stood for what’s right.

Zach Bryan has previously served in the US Navy

Zach Bryan Performs in Washington, D.C. (Image Source: Getty)

The Pink Skies singer had enlisted in the US Navy as a 17-year-old in 2013. He notably comes from a family of Navy members and was born in Japan as his parents were deployed there at the time. They moved to Oklahoma when he was in the eighth grade.

Zach Bryan served eight years in the Navy and received an Aviation Ordnanceman Second Class (AO2) rating. While leaving the US Navy, he shared an Instagram post on October 14, 2021. He looked back fondly on his time in the Navy and even claimed that it "made him a man", writing:

"I joined the Navy as a 17 year old kid. It’s all I lived, slept and ate for eight years, it’s been all I knew since I was basically a snot-nosed child. It made a man out of me, truly. I ran with some big dogs, saw a few fights, out drank the best of them, but more importantly, got to serve along side some of the best men and women I was ever blessed enough to meet."

He added that he was discharged to pursue his career in music, and added:

"f it was my decision, I would never get out of the worlds greatest Navy, but here I am and they kindly honorably discharged me to go play some music. Can’t tell if I’m a coward or if I’m chasing a dream but regardless, the best eight years of my life were spent serving the best country in the whole damn world. Thank you guys and I’ll see you on tour."

Zach Bryan used to write and upload songs while he was in the Navy as well, and released two studio albums back then. He now has five studio albums and has also won one Grammy Award.

