Brittany Furlan addresses the Ronnie Radke catfish scandal amid Tommy Lee split rumors

Brittany Furlan broke her silence after last week's headlines that she and Tommy Lee have reportedly split after six years of marriage and the subsequent rumors that she was seduced online by someone posing as Ronnie Radke. In a TikTok video Furlan posted on Saturday, May 17, 2025, she admitted that she had been catfished by someone pretending to be the Falling in Reverse frontman.

Ad

She explained that she received messages from someone on Snapchat she believed to be Ronnie Radke, adding that he "started trying to seduce me." However, she also mentioned not being able to screenshot the messages because she "didn't want to be shady." Furlan also addressed Radke's TikTok video, where he denied that it was him contacting her on Snapchat. She said:

"He says this isn't him. That's fine, whatever. I don't give a f**k."

Ad

Trending

Ad

However, Brittany Furlan became increasingly frustrated in the same video, calling out Ronnie Radke for continuing to contact her and allegedly harassing her when she just wanted to be alone. She added:

"It's a catfish, cool. I got catfished. Why are you still harassing me? Why are you sending me hundreds of messages? Why are you trolling me? I don't give a f**k. I unfollowed you. Leave me alone."

Ad

Brittany Furlan also mentioned that the drama started after she admitted to talking to who she believed was Radke to her husband, Tommy Lee. The Mötley Crüe rocker allegedly contacted and confronted Radke about it, leading to the latter making his TikTok video to deny the allegations.

"Leave us f**king alone, bro": Brittany Furlan asks Ronnie Radke to stop talking about her marriage and the catfish scandal publicly

In her May 17 TikTok video, per People, Brittany Furlan said that she has had enough of Ronnie Radke trying to make the catfish scandal blow up on social media. She pleaded with the rockstar to stop discussing her and her marriage to Tommy Lee with the alleged catfish issue publicly, calling it embarrassing. She said:

Ad

"You've blown up my whole life on social media. This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband. This whole f**king thing is embarrassing... Like, leave us f**king alone, bro."

Ad

Furlan further admitted that she was going through with things at home and said that she was in a hotel while making the TikTok video, further asking Radke to stop blowing up the issue. She added:

"Like, if you want people to be obsessed with you, like, I don't know, get another f**king hobby, dude. This is just some serious narcissist s**t. I'm done. Anyone can think of it what they will. All good."

Ad

Brittany Furlan shared that she had to address the situation after Radke had allegedly been harassing her for two weeks. She said that she had sent him three cease and desists letters, but that hasn't stopped the Falling in Reverse frontman.

Meanwhile, Tommy Lee has not publicly addressed the drama, but referenced the alleged catfish scandal on a May 16 Instagram post, writing, "Who's been catfished?"

According to Ronnie Radke in a response TikTok video on Sunday, May 18, 2025, he shared a screenshot of Brittany Furlan's message to Tommy Lee saying taking about the cease and desist and that she will see Radke in court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More