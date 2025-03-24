What did Ronnie Radke say about Launceston City councilors? Falling in Reverse frontman reported to Tasmanian Police over online remarks

Ronnie Radke, the frontman of Falling in Reverse, is currently under investigation after an official report was filed with Tasmania Police. This follows a viral social media rant he posted on Facebook on March 16, in which he criticized Australian council members.

This controversy began after Matthew Garwood, the mayor of Tasmania, shared a photo of himself with Radke while the band was on tour in Australia. This led to a backlash, with both Garwood and his connection to Radke facing criticism from locals and Launceston City Council members.

According to a Lambgoat story from March 22, Ronnie Radke responded to the criticism in a now-deleted five-minute video rant. In it, he addressed the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and Launceston City Council members who condemned Garwood for hanging out with him.

Radke later uploaded an Instagram video on March 24 and wrote in the caption:

"@girlcalledcatie and @lindimcmahon can both get it too. Y’all deserve this sh*t... I just fueled your f*cking economy and this is the thanks I get. Getting called a predator and abuser by your councilman. A musician. your councilman and you make your entire state and country look stupid as sh*t."

Ronnie Radke reported to Tasmanian police after online rant

Ronnie Radke has responded to the situation surrounding Matthew Garwood, the mayor of Launceston. In a now-deleted video on Facebook, Radke framed his visit to Australia as a boost to the country's economy, citing high sales and his attempts to get fans onstage.

He went on to accuse lawmakers and the media, calling ABC a "propaganda machine" and dismissing his detractors as incompetent leaders. Radke further denounced the criticism as disingenuous, accusing the council of ignoring more serious issues. He also launched a string of insults full of profanity and shared the phone number and email address of a certain city council member.

With a direct message, Radke ended his rant:

"F*ck ABC news, f*ck all these councilmen in Australia.."

He also addressed ABC News for covering the incident, writing:

"Imagine abc news grasping at straws since their ratings are so bad they have to do articles about the mayor of Tasmania taking a picture with me. Hey @ABC I'm bigger than you. And have more of an impact. Ain't nothing yall propagandist can do. Fuck you.”

In the same now-deleted five-minute video tirade, Radke intensified his reaction to the Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood issue. He directly called out Launceston council members by name, mocking their brains and looks while justifying his prior criminal history.

Additionally, Radke targeted Dawkins and urged his nearly 285,000 followers to give her "the much needed bullying she deserves." Following the incident, an anonymous councilor formally reported him to Tasmania Police due to his outbursts.

This happened after Radke and Garwood's photo went viral. Council members and community members swiftly criticized the picture, pointing to Radke's criminal history, which included previous convictions for assault and domestic abuse in 2012.

Although he was not found guilty, he was also accused of s*xual assault in 2015. In the March 18 report, ABC News quoted Councillor Lindi McMahon's statement:

“I stand in solidarity with all the women who have suffered at the hands of violence, whose voices are continually silenced while men like Ronnie Radke are given hero status.”

Meanwhile, according to Blunt's post from March 24, Garwood responded to the entire situation on social media.

“I am deeply alarmed to hear of serious threats towards my colleagues and concerned around the manner in which these uploads were delivered.”

As of now, any legal action regarding Ronnie Radke's rant hasn't been publicly disclosed.

