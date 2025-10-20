  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Bro flexing fake abs”: Netizens react to Drake talking about reaction videos in latest Instagram post

“Bro flexing fake abs”: Netizens react to Drake talking about reaction videos in latest Instagram post

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 20, 2025 06:20 GMT
Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow - Source: Getty
Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow (Image Source: Getty)

Drake revealed his chiseled physique in a new post on Instagram on Sunday, October 19. He shared a carousel post with a couple of pictures showing him without a shirt.

Ad

Drizzy concluded his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour with PartyNextDoor for their album, $ome $pecial $ongs 4 U, released in February this year. He is now gearing up for the release of his solo album, Iceman. He has put out some tracks from the album, like What Did I Miss?, but the release date of the album is unknown.

Amidst this, Drizzy posted a few pictures on his Instagram on Sunday. In the first picture, he is shirtless with a cup in his hand as he flexes his abs. He wrote in the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Welcome to the era of every action has a reaction…video."
Ad

Fans online have reacted to this, as some X (formerly Twitter) users took digs at the rapper, with one writing:

"Bro flexing fake abs"
Ad

Another wrote,

Ad

Another commented,

Ad

Many fans, meanwhile, heaped praise on the Canadian rapper, as one tweeted,

Ad

Another wrote,

Ad

Another commented,

Ad

Also Read: “Kendrick is living in his head rent free”: Netizens react as Drake raps about people using his name for streams in new song snippet

Drake addresses fake ab allegations

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day One (Image Source: Getty)
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day One (Image Source: Getty)

Drizzy has faced allegations of getting fake abs and undergoing a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) procedure multiple times over the years. Metro Boomin' made a diss track titled BBL Drizzy, which was released on May 5, 2024.

Ad

The Canadian rapper had also uploaded a picture a few months ago, flexing his abs in a mirror selfie. In an interview with Bobbi Althoff on the Not This Again podcast, released on September 2, Drake addressed these allegations, saying:

"People also say that I got a BBL right? They call me 'BBL Drizzy.' I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?"
Ad

About that mirror selfie, he said:

"I came from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic. Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it. I think I hit it too hard. They don't look like that."

Also Read: "It makes you right though" - Internet reacts to Drizzy posting photo of a T-shirt saying "HATING DRAKE DOESN'T MAKE YOU DEEP"

Ad

Tekashi 6ix9ine accused Drake and Gunna of getting BBL procedure

Meanwhile, Tekashi 6ix9ine had also accused Drizzy of having fake abs. He was on DJ Akademiks' stream recently, as shared by No Jumper on Instagram on October 15. The streamer asked 6ix9ine about Gunna's weight loss, and he answered:

"I think he got a BBL."

He then asked Akademiks:

Ad
"Drake's your favorite rapper right? You know Drake got abs right?"

DJ Akademiks disagreed with 6ix9ine that Drizzy has gotten fake abs.

Gunna, meanwhile, had also discussed his weight loss in recent years in an interview with XXL Magazine, published on April 15, 2024, saying:

"Less eating. Especially when I went to jail. I lost a lot of weight. Just like, cleansing. Detoxing. And when I got home, I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out."

Gunna added that he got a trainer and works out six days a week, eats clean, and has become more disciplined since his time in prison.

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications