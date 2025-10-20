“Bro flexing fake abs”: Netizens react to Drake talking about reaction videos in latest Instagram post

Drake revealed his chiseled physique in a new post on Instagram on Sunday, October 19. He shared a carousel post with a couple of pictures showing him without a shirt.Drizzy concluded his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour with PartyNextDoor for their album, $ome $pecial $ongs 4 U, released in February this year. He is now gearing up for the release of his solo album, Iceman. He has put out some tracks from the album, like What Did I Miss?, but the release date of the album is unknown.Amidst this, Drizzy posted a few pictures on his Instagram on Sunday. In the first picture, he is shirtless with a cup in his hand as he flexes his abs. He wrote in the caption:&quot;Welcome to the era of every action has a reaction…video.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans online have reacted to this, as some X (formerly Twitter) users took digs at the rapper, with one writing:&quot;Bro flexing fake abs&quot;ʏıṅҡѧ @iamhbozzLINK@FearedBuck Bro flexing fake abs 💀Another wrote,DI❍B @diobiyanuLINK@FearedBuck Every action has a reaction… except his bars.Another commented,⚰︎☠︎♱⁶𖤐⁶ LSᏔ @LonerSkiiLINK@FearedBuck I would have natural abs instead of having a surgery to cheat, it’s not healthyMany fans, meanwhile, heaped praise on the Canadian rapper, as one tweeted,DI❍B @diobiyanuLINK@FearedBuck he’s 38 and looks soo young and energeticAnother wrote,E-Man @WigginsWick22LINK@FearedBuck We’re taking over 2026 btw🔥🔥🔥Another commented,WakeNbake @WakeNbake6699LINK@FearedBuck Big flexing on the worldAlso Read: “Kendrick is living in his head rent free”: Netizens react as Drake raps about people using his name for streams in new song snippetDrake addresses fake ab allegationsWireless Festival 2025 - Day One (Image Source: Getty)Drizzy has faced allegations of getting fake abs and undergoing a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) procedure multiple times over the years. Metro Boomin' made a diss track titled BBL Drizzy, which was released on May 5, 2024. The Canadian rapper had also uploaded a picture a few months ago, flexing his abs in a mirror selfie. In an interview with Bobbi Althoff on the Not This Again podcast, released on September 2, Drake addressed these allegations, saying:&quot;People also say that I got a BBL right? They call me 'BBL Drizzy.' I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?&quot;About that mirror selfie, he said:&quot;I came from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic. Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it. I think I hit it too hard. They don't look like that.&quot;Also Read: &quot;It makes you right though&quot; - Internet reacts to Drizzy posting photo of a T-shirt saying &quot;HATING DRAKE DOESN'T MAKE YOU DEEP&quot;Tekashi 6ix9ine accused Drake and Gunna of getting BBL procedureMeanwhile, Tekashi 6ix9ine had also accused Drizzy of having fake abs. He was on DJ Akademiks' stream recently, as shared by No Jumper on Instagram on October 15. The streamer asked 6ix9ine about Gunna's weight loss, and he answered:&quot;I think he got a BBL.&quot;He then asked Akademiks:&quot;Drake's your favorite rapper right? You know Drake got abs right?&quot;DJ Akademiks disagreed with 6ix9ine that Drizzy has gotten fake abs.Gunna, meanwhile, had also discussed his weight loss in recent years in an interview with XXL Magazine, published on April 15, 2024, saying:&quot;Less eating. Especially when I went to jail. I lost a lot of weight. Just like, cleansing. Detoxing. And when I got home, I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out.&quot;Gunna added that he got a trainer and works out six days a week, eats clean, and has become more disciplined since his time in prison.