"Bro is moving like a snitch" — Internet reacts to Papoose sharing recordings of Eazy The Block Captain confessing to blackmailing Remy Ma

On Friday, May 23, @ArtOfDialogue_ uploaded a snippet from Papoose's Instagram livestream, where he shared alleged recordings of Remy Ma's new partner, Eazy The Block Captain, confessing to blackmailing her.

Papoose said that Remy Ma was staying put with Eazy The Block because of the videos and photos of her, which he would otherwise leak.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 600K views and 4.5K likes in less than 24 hours of uploading it. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Bro is moving like a snitch."

Some netizens criticized Papoose for sharing the receipts that should have remained private on social media, while others called Eazy The Block Captain dumb for ratting himself just to look good.

Molly @ExplainMolly Papoose dropping receipts like that? Messy’s an understatement. If Eazy really blackmailed her… that’s not a love triangle, babe — that’s a trap. And Remy? She better start firing bars or lawyers. 💋

👑🐻 @XKingxGrizzlyX7 Easy is the dumbest ni**a I ever seen. He talks too f**king much The ni**a would rat himself out to make himself look good.

🇺🇸Clout @Treason_Season That’s what she gets. Remy was cheating with a bum.

TheDayne_yffk @PThedayne Best move is to get both girls down. Because, if both of them want out and both seeing other people; leave each other alone.

Meanwhile, others claimed that Remy Ma and Papoose had no real relationship and had only gotten together for PR reasons.

èèskì @EskiFrmThe8 they never made a good couple. remy is money hungry jus like most black women. she’s complaining papoose became financially stagnant. all of a sudden he’s a liability. he’s been an underground rapper since the beginning. and he’s content. they only got together for p.r. purposes.

D.Nys @DOneandOnlyNys Yo Remy really thought pap was a chump. She thought he wasn’t going to say or doing anything. Nah that cheating sh*t was the last straw. And it brought out the dog in him!

Per Vibe, Remy Ma and Papoose met in 2004 to collaborate over a song, and started dating soon afterwards. Four years later, when Remy was sentenced to six years in prison, Papoose stayed loyal to her, deepening their bond.

The couple got married over the phone the same year, and reunited in 2014, when the Melanin Magic rapper was released from prison. In 2018, they welcomed their first child, Reminisce Mackenzie, via IVF.

Remy Ma blasted Papoose over an Instagram post showing his divorce filing

On Thursday, Papoose took to his Instagram account, sharing screenshots of a confirmation email about his divorce filing. In the caption, he explained that he was trying to push their divorce for the sake of their daughter, and had intended to get it done peacefully and privately without impacting her social life. Papoose continued:

"But when a person wants to be bitter, & clout chase. It turns into a circus. Which can lead to an embarrassment for my child. You just lied for a hour straight. But actions speak louder than lies. You just called me YESTERDAY trying to get back with me. And I said NO!"

Remy Ma slammed Papoose for his post and claims, calling him "a liar" on Instagram Live shortly afterwards. The Lean Back rapper said:

"Get back with what? Why would I want to get back with you, sir? Stop lying to these people."

In her nearly 20-minute-long rant, Remy not only denied trying to get back with her ex-husband but also said that he was still on her health insurance due to the NJ law. She further said that he continued to send her emotional texts, and hinted at having audios of Papoose crying, a video of him sleeping on the couch, and more.

The FAB rapper promised to release more footage of Papoose if he did not stop "pushing false narratives."

Remy Ma ended her livestream by calling out Papoose and saying:

"You’re never going to win this with me because I don’t care anymore. The woman who gave you grace is gone."

The couple separated in 2022. Since then, they have accused each other of cheating and of delaying the divorce proceedings. Their divorce filing was ultimately submitted on Thursday, May 22.

