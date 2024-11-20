Rhythm + Flow 2 episode 3 recap: Remy Ma joins the judges for freestyle face-off

Rhythm + Flow season 2 premiered on November 20 on Netflix with four brand new episodes. DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto serve as judges, guiding talented young artists competing for $250,000 and the title of hip-hop's newest star. Set in Atlanta, the hub of American hip-hop, the competition features legendary music moguls, including Eminem, Busta Rhymes, and Remy Ma as special guest judges.

The show brings together aspiring rappers vying for the top spot, with a panel of industry experts assessing their skills. Rhythm + Flow aims to celebrate hip-hop and provide a platform for emerging artists.

Co-executive producer Dionne Harmon highlights the show's focus on showcasing the craft and dedication required to succeed in the genre. The new season promises an exciting lineup of talented contestants, esteemed judges, and high-stakes competition.

The official synopsis for episode 3 reads:

"For the Cyphers round, contestants must split into groups and develop hard-hitting freestyles that will impress the judges and hip-hop icon Remy Ma."

What happened in Rhythm + Flow 2 episode 3?

As the previous episode concluded with a cliffhanger, Honei Gold's fate lay in the hands of the judges, Latto specifically not impressed by the rapper. But with Ludacris' insistence, all four agreed to select the rapper as they saw potential in the young rapper that could be honed.

Chyng Diamond from Omaha, Nebraska was the next to come up to the stage. She revealed that her mother raised her and three of her siblings alone. Chyng started working when she was 17 as she had to pay bills due to her unexpected pregnancy. A stint in prison made her rethink her life choices and she claimed to be on a straight path for three years running.

After her performance, all the judges lauded her confidence and lyrical prowess. The Rhythm + Flow judges unanimously agreed to send Chyng to the next round.

"I heard you slip up. You made a mistake somewhere in there, but guess what you did as a human? You bounced right back. And to me that shows character more than anything," said Ludacris.

Cody Ray had the opposite effect on people as he had the crowd singing with his rhymes and the Rhythm + Flow judges agreed to call the rapper from Washington back again. Quin Jaye also impressed the judges as he mentioned his undying affection for her mother. Quin performed in a jazz band as a young man and took his passion to rapping. He made a mark on the live audience and was sent to the next round.

While Busta Rhymes said goodbye to the crowd, Ludacris and Latto announced that the 22 remaining contestants would have to freestyle in the next round to survive.

"A cypher is when you do a freestyle on a beat with a group of people and you show your lyrical ability, you flexing your punchlines, you flexing your delivery on the spot," explained Latto.

The 22 contestants were divided into five groups:

Group 1: Detroit Diamond, K'alley, Yoshi Vintage, SeeFour.

Group 2: DreTL, Malaynah, Jaywop, Honei Gold, Chyng Diamond.

Group 3: RHOME, Tony Da Kidd, Sura Ali, Dono.

Group 4: Cody Ray, Tia P, Lex Lane, Quin Jaye.

Group 5: LG, Bunduke, Jaxs, Mizzy, Jay Taj.

While the groups practiced backstage, the judges of Rhythm + Flow had to eliminate 8 people by the end of the ciphers. Group 1 was praised by all the judges including guest judge, Remy Ma who praised the rappers for bringing something new to the table.

"Every bar there was a punch or two in there, and a couple that I never heard before. I like to listen to stuff that I've never heard or used before," stated Remy Ma.

Group 2 failed to impress the judges as they got off to a rocky start. Chyng Diamond forgot her lines during her cipher which Ludacris felt put off others in the group as well. Remy mentioned that the lack of eye contact did not help the case of Group 2.

Watch the first four episodes of Rhythm + Flow 2 on Netflix.

