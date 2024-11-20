“That’s selfish:” Rhythm + Flow season 2 cast member Dono calls out Sura for changing their plan

Rhythm + Flow season 2 episodes one to four premiered exclusively on Netflix on November 20, 2024. In this reality TV competition series, contestants compete to become the next rap superstar and win the grand prize of $250,000. The judges for this show include DJ Khaled, Latto, and Ludacris.

In episode 4, the cast members were divided into teams and Dono and Sura were a part of the same one. Before they were about to perform, Sura suggested Dono should switch places with her. This caused a disagreement between the two rappers with Sura claiming to be better than Duno. Meanwhile, Duno stated she cannot be "bullied" in this competition and that Sura should have spoken up during the team discussion.

Trending

In her confessional interview, the Rhythm + Flow season 2 star told the cameras:

"One of the components of being judged is group work, right? Teamwork. So if we talking about a team, and the team has a plan, and you come back, you want to change the plan, and we already got game planning, strategizing, that's not team work, that's selfish."

Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 4 titled Greatness Is Greatness was released exclusively on Netflix on November 20, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"Facing elimination, the aspiring rappers push to deliver flawless freestyles with fire punchlines. One group falls apart, and eight hopefuls go home."

What happened between Dono and Sura on Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 4?

On Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 4, Dono and Sura got into an argument about who will perform first. Dono was annoyed at Sura for trying to change the order their team was about to perform in front of the judges. She refused to switch places with Sura stating that she had "plenty of time to speak up" when they were deciding the order. Dono said:

"We established it. You had plenty of time to speak up. Now all of a sudden, day of, you trying to change sh*t."

Sura on the other hand explained that the overall performance would leave a lasting impression if she concluded it. The Rhythm + Flow season 2 contestant claimed she was a better rapper than Dono. Sura and Dono's conversation got heated and Sura ended up stating that if this was a battle rap, Dono would be sent home, she continued:

"It's a group thing. If we talking about who better, I'm better than you. I'm trying to do you a favor by going last. But Imma eat you up, bro. Watch. You lucky it ain't the battle rap 'cause I'd be sending you home. Respectfully."

Later in the episode, Sura told the cameras why she recommended switching her place, she stated:

"If I go before you b*tch, your shit's not gonna punch at all. In places where I'm not respected at, I remove myself."

Towards the end of Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 4, Sura and Dono talked things out with each other. The upcoming episodes will reveal more of their teamwork now that they have been paired against other contestants.

Stream episodes 1 to 4 of Rhythm + Flow season 2 exclusively on Netflix. Fans can follow the cast members on their official Instagram accounts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback