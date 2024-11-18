Rhythm + Flow season 2: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

Netflix finally comes back with the highly anticipated Rhythm + Flow season 2 after making fans wait for five long years. The second season is set to be released on November 20, 2024. The show has already earned a loyal fan base for its authentic portrayal of hip-hop culture and its focus on discovering unsigned talent.

With an iconic panel of judges and some surprises along the way, Rhythm + Flow season 2 is all set to bring in the drama, creativity, and rhythm. The show brings individuals from all across the nation who compete to bag the title of the next rising hip-hop star and win a cash prize of $250,000. Here’s everything we know about the new season.

Rhythm + Flow season 2 release date

Rhythm + Flow season 2 premieres on November 20, 2024, at 12:00 am PST exclusively on Netflix. Following the current trend of batch releases on Netflix, Rhythm + Flow will be released in three batches. The first four episodes will air on November 20, followed by the next three on November 27 and the final three on December 4.

Netflix announced the show, cast, and premiere dates via its social media accounts. The official trailer for season 2 of Rhythm + Flow was released on October 18, 2024, followed by a cast announcement video a few weeks later. The announcement has only added to the hype, with fans eagerly counting down the days until they can witness the journey of season 2’s contenders.

Who is the judging panel of Rhythm + Flow season 2?

While season 1 had the iconic judging panel with Cardi B, T.I., and Chance the Rapper, season 2 will have new judges. The judging panel this season is DJ Khaled, Latto, and Ludacris, with special appearances from guest judges.

Rhythm + Flow Judges Busta Rhymes, Ludacris, Latto, and DJ Khaled (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Eminem, who was previously confirmed as a part of the lineup, will step in as a guest judge during a pivotal phase in the competition. He will be joined by the big names of the hip-hop industry, including Busta Rhymes, Big Sean, Remy Ma, Mr. Porter, Royce Da 5'9", and GloRilla, who will all bring their insights to the show. The spotlight remains on the judges, who bring not only star power but a deep connection to hip-hop culture.

The show is helmed by executive producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, who spoke to Netflix Tudum about the show and the new panel. The judges for this season were described as a powerhouse lineup, each bringing their own unique influence to hip-hop culture. According to the show's creators, the focus this season goes beyond just the music, aiming to highlight unconventional voices and authentic stories. They want to give fans a deeper look into the contestants’ worlds, showcasing the ever-evolving spirit of hip-hop.

Brandon Riegg, VP of Nonfiction Series, Netflix, spoke about what the new lineup brings to the show in an interview with Deadline.

“We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists,” he said.

He added:

“Hip-hop continues to evolve so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice.”

Who are the contestants?

The contestants who will bring their A-game to Rhythm + Flow season 2 are

Christian LaNeve

Cody Ray

Detroit Diamond

Dono

DreTL

Honie Gold

Jacques Laine

Jay Taj

JayWop

Jaxs

Jesiare

K'alley

King Hoodie

Lex Lane

LG

Lil JSean

Rhome

SeeFour

Sura Ali

Sway Royal

Tia P.

Tony Da Kidd

YGB Reaper

Yoshi Vintage

Būnduke

C5

Calirant

Chyng Diamond

Liu Khang

Malaynah

Mizzy

Phatgirl

Quin Jaye

What we can expect

Rhythm + Flow Season 2 continues to follow aspiring artists as they face various challenges, from freestyle battles to producing viral hits. Each judge mentors contestants, shaping their performances and testing their ability to thrive under pressure.

Just like season 1, Rhythm + Flow season 2 explores themes of perseverance, cultural identity, and creative freedom. It goes beyond music to showcase the personal stories of the contestants—highlighting their struggles, successes, and dreams.

As the competition heats up, the contestants will face even greater challenges, pushing them to evolve both as artists and as individuals. With every new obstacle, they'll have the chance to prove their talent and determination. The excitement will build toward a thrilling finale, where one artist will rise above the rest, winning their spot as the next big star in the hip-hop world.

With a total of 10 episodes, viewers can expect a mix of fast-paced competitions and intimate behind-the-scenes glimpses into the contestants’ lives. The show’s finale, set for December 4, 2024, will crown the next big hip-hop star.

