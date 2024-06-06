"Bro was peeling off the lettuce" — Internet reacts to Rick Ross eating a vegan burger on camera

Renowned rapper Rick Ross has again captured the internet's attention. This time, it wasn't his new album or a flashy car show that had people talking, but a video of him eating a vegan burger from Trill Burgers.

DJ Akademiks, an American podcaster and internet personality, posted the video clip on his Instagram account on June 5, 202, which was initially posted by Trill Burgers on Instagram. The clip quickly went viral, sparking a wave of humorous reactions from fans in the comment section.

As one wrote humorously highlights Ross's action of removing the lettuce from his burger.

The internet exploded with reactions, with many also humorously commenting on his way of adding ketchup and pulling out vegetables.

In a brief video clip, Rick Ross is seen taking the burger out of its box, pouring tomato ketchup beside it, and removing the excess lettuce that extended beyond the burger's size. He wore a white t-shirt, accessorized with a gold watch, chain bracelets, seamless sunglasses, and a heavy metal chain necklace that reads "Rozay," his nickname.

Furthermore, he was surrounded by many people suggesting Ross have the plant-based meal, to which he indicated that he left that meal for his brothers. Rick Said:

"Imma leave that vegan, Imma leave that vegan for my n***as."

As he takes his first bite of the burger, Rick Ross appears to enjoy the taste and promptly reaches for the French fries from the box. He dedicates this initial bite to UGK's album "UGK 4 Lite," acknowledging one of UGK's members who is the owner of Trill Burgers. The rapper said:

"One time for UGK 4 Life."

Trill Burgers is a Houston pop-up restaurant. It was founded by Bun B (Bernard Freeman), an American rapper, Andy Nguyen, and Nick Scurfield in July 2021.

UGK was an American hip-hop duo formed in 1987, by Chad Pimp C Butler and Bernard Bun B Freeman, from Port Arthur, Texas. UGK 4 Life was the duo's sixth and final studio album, released on March 31, 2009.

This is not the first time Rick Ross has garnered internet attention for reasons other than his albums or songs. On June 1, 2024, Rozay hosted a third annual Car & Bike Show at his Promise Land estate in Fayetteville, GA, and, according to the rapper, over 12,000 people attended the event.

Despite the many attendees, many were unhappy with the event, as they said it was "disorganized" and poorly managed. One fan and event-goer claimed it took him more than three hours to get on the bus and then to the stage, compared to last year.

The rapper Rick Ross did not address the management concerns but showed gratitude and "appreciated" the 12000+ who attended the event, as he captioned the video. Rick Ross wrote on Instagram:

"Blessed in the BIGGEST Way! 🏎️🏁🙏🏿We appreciate all 12,000+ of you for coming out!! #RRCS."

The Rick Ross Car Show is an annual event hosted by the Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur, and car enthusiast Rick Ross. Last year, it was held on June 3, 2023.

More about Rick Ross

William Leonard Roberts II is an American rapper and record executive. He is known professionally as Rick Ross, an influential figure in modern hip-hop music. Rozay is known for his booming vocal performance. His major hits include Money In The Grave, Aston Martin Music, Hustlin', Dead Last, Mafia Music, and Everyday Hustle.

Ross debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart in 2006 with his debut, Port of Miami. Since then, the rapper has released many top-charting tracks and albums, including Trilla 2008, Deeper Than Rap 2009, and Mastermind 2014.

Outside of his solo career, Rick Ross was a lead member of the hip-hop group Triple C's in 2005, alongside fellow Florida rappers Gunplay and Torch. Most recently, he released Champagne Moments on April 15, 2024, a response to Drake's Push Ups, which allegedly called out numerous artists, including Rozay, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Metro Boomin.