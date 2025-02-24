"Bros Canadian" — Internet reacts to Justin Bieber getting into a fake fistfight with ex-NHL star during charity hockey match

The internet is buzzing after pop sensation Justin Bieber found himself at the center of an unexpected viral moment during a charity hockey match. On February 23, 2025, Jeremy Roenick and Justin Bieber were seen engaging in a lighthearted fistfight during a charity hockey event in Los Angeles.

As footage rapidly circulated on platforms like X, fans took to their accounts to express their reactions. One suggested that these friendly fights are often considered a tradition in Canadian culture, referencing Bieber as he is Canadian.

"Bros Canadian. Fighting is just part of hockey," one commented.

Some users on X praised Bieber for showcasing impressive moves during the playful altercation, while others suggested that the singer might want to direct that energy toward the paparazzi —

"🥊 Bieber's got those sweet moves! Keepin' it 💯 🤙," a user on X commented.

"Fighting is fun. Why does it look strange these days?" one more user commented.

"Justin needs to fight the paparazzi like this 😭," a netizen commented.

Some users on X were confused about whether the fight was a friendly exchange or an actual one. Additionally, some users were curious about the match's outcome, asking on the platform who won it —

"Are they really hitting each other, or are you kidding?" a netizen wrote on X.

"Is there anything JB can't do tho, he plays hockey??" another user commented.

"Then who won the fight," one more user wrote.

Justin Bieber and Jeremy Roenick's playful fistfight goes viral at charity event

Dany Heatley #15 of Team Red and Justin Bieber #6 of Team Black during the Skate For LA Strong event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, Justin Bieber found himself in a viral moment alongside Jeremy Roenick. The two were seen on the ice rink during a charity hockey match, with Roenick wearing a red and black hockey uniform and Bieber sporting an all-black outfit.

In the footage, the two engage in a playful exchange, throwing lighthearted punches and attempting to pull each other down in a friendly manner before other players step in to separate them.

As the altercation concludes, Bieber is seen laughing while the commentators humorously react to the moment, announcing the "fight" and chuckling as the scene unfolds —

"We got a fight, there's a fight. There's a fight, that's Justin Bieber, somebody go help Justin! Ha Ha Ha, help somebody help JB!" the commentators said.

The charity hockey game, held on Sunday, February 23, 2025, was organized by the NHL in collaboration with the Los Angeles Kings. The National Hockey League organized the Skate for LA Strong event at Crypto Arena, uniting celebrities and hockey legends for a meaningful cause.

The charity game aims to raise funds for those affected by the wildfires in Southern California. According to NBC, speaking about the cause, Bieber shared his thoughts on the event —

"We're looking to have a good time and show when we come together, good things happen," Bieber stated.

According to the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks have committed over $8 million in donations. This fundraising initiative began on January 13, 2025, and is still ongoing. The amount raised from the charity event and the timeline for distributing the funds to those in need have not been officially disclosed.

