Watch: Justin Bieber drops the gloves against HHoFer Jeremy Roenick during LA Strong charity game

Music star Justin Bieber showed off his tough side, taking on Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick at the LA Strong charity game on Sunday. The game, organized to raise funds for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, featured a number of high-profile celebrities and NHLers.

During the game, Bieber and Roenick had exchanged some words, leading to the fisticuffs on the ice during the second period. Here’s a look at the haymakers:

Of course, the fight was all in good fun and no one was actually hurt. Still, Bieber wasn’t afraid to take on a tough customer like Roenick. Fans and players got a pump out of the action, with the fight ending in a draw.

At the time of the fight, Bieber and Team Black were 5-0 down against Roenick's Team Red. In the end, though, the action on the ice was a fantastic way to turn a charity event into an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Justin Bieber among stars and players at LA Strong charity game

The NHL and the Los Angeles Kings stepped up to support efforts following the horrendous Los Angeles wildfires. The result was the LA Strong charity game in which former NHLers and celebrities got together to raise money for those most affected by the disaster.

NHL.com quoted Commissioner Gary Bettman’s comments regarding the event:

“We’ve always made it one of our values that if we can make a difference in the lives of the people that are in the communities in which we serve and have franchises, we should be doing that and that’s what we try to do.”

The charity event took place before the Kings game against the Utah Hockey Club at the Crypto.com Arena. The star-studded event had no shortage of star power. Here’s a look at the lineups:

Justin Bieber headlined Team Black as other celebrities like Steve Carrell, Will Ferrell, Vince Vaugh, Danny DeVito, and Snoop Dogg all got in on the action on the ice or behind the bench. Former NHLers included Mark Messier, Kevin Bieksa, Jeremy Roenick, and Rob Blake.

The game emerged from a partnership between Steve Mayer, NHL preside of content and events, and LA Kings president Luc Robitaille. The duo worked together to set up the event with Bieber serving as a lynchpin to bring the star power to the event.

