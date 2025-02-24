  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Los Angeles Kings
  • Watch: Justin Bieber drops the gloves against HHoFer Jeremy Roenick during LA Strong charity game

Watch: Justin Bieber drops the gloves against HHoFer Jeremy Roenick during LA Strong charity game

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Feb 24, 2025 02:16 GMT
NHL: Los Angeles Kings Celebrity Charity Game for LA Wildfire Relief - Source: Imagn
NHL: Los Angeles Kings Celebrity Charity Game for LA Wildfire Relief - Source: Imagn

Music star Justin Bieber showed off his tough side, taking on Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick at the LA Strong charity game on Sunday. The game, organized to raise funds for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, featured a number of high-profile celebrities and NHLers.

Ad

During the game, Bieber and Roenick had exchanged some words, leading to the fisticuffs on the ice during the second period. Here’s a look at the haymakers:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Of course, the fight was all in good fun and no one was actually hurt. Still, Bieber wasn’t afraid to take on a tough customer like Roenick. Fans and players got a pump out of the action, with the fight ending in a draw.

At the time of the fight, Bieber and Team Black were 5-0 down against Roenick's Team Red. In the end, though, the action on the ice was a fantastic way to turn a charity event into an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Ad

Justin Bieber among stars and players at LA Strong charity game

The NHL and the Los Angeles Kings stepped up to support efforts following the horrendous Los Angeles wildfires. The result was the LA Strong charity game in which former NHLers and celebrities got together to raise money for those most affected by the disaster.

NHL.com quoted Commissioner Gary Bettman’s comments regarding the event:

Ad
“We’ve always made it one of our values that if we can make a difference in the lives of the people that are in the communities in which we serve and have franchises, we should be doing that and that’s what we try to do.”

The charity event took place before the Kings game against the Utah Hockey Club at the Crypto.com Arena. The star-studded event had no shortage of star power. Here’s a look at the lineups:

Ad
Ad

Justin Bieber headlined Team Black as other celebrities like Steve Carrell, Will Ferrell, Vince Vaugh, Danny DeVito, and Snoop Dogg all got in on the action on the ice or behind the bench. Former NHLers included Mark Messier, Kevin Bieksa, Jeremy Roenick, and Rob Blake.

The game emerged from a partnership between Steve Mayer, NHL preside of content and events, and LA Kings president Luc Robitaille. The duo worked together to set up the event with Bieber serving as a lynchpin to bring the star power to the event.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी