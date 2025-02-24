Anemic offense, team gassed, and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost 2-1 against Utah Hockey Club

The Vancouver Canucks dropped a 2-1 decision on the road against the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday night at the Delta Center. The Canucks have now lost two in a row, after falling to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Jake DeBrusk scored a power play goal for the Vancouver Canucks, netting the club’s lone marker. Meanwhile, Logan Cooley got his 16th of the season, with Dylan Guenther getting the game-winner on the power play at 14:07 of the third period.

Here are three key reasons why the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday night.

3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost to Utah Hockey Club

#3 Terrible penalty kill

The Vancouver Canucks’ penalty kill went 3-for-4 on the night. However, the one goal the penalty kill gave up was crucial as it was the game-winner in the third period.

The goal was the result of the Canucks’ defenders missing the read on the pass from Nick Schmaltz. Here’s a look at the goal:

The replay showed how Dylan Guenther sneaked in between Filip Hronek and Tyler Myers, standing alone in front of the net for the tap-in. The goal gave the Utah Hockey Club a 2-1 lead they would hold on to.

#2 Team gassed

The Vancouver Canucks played on back-to-back nights with fatigue being evident. The Canucks came out strong in the first period, getting into the game. The Canucks took the lead early in the second period on DeBrusk’s 21st of the season, but then quickly fell apart.

Utah tied the game about two minutes later on Cooley’s 16th of the year. The game remained tied into the third period, but it was evident the Canucks were chasing the game from the second period onward.

In the end, Utah outlasted the Canucks, getting the game-winner with about six minutes to go. The Canucks did not make a strong push toward the end, giving the Hockey Club a chance to take the two points at home.

#1 Anemic offense

The Canucks managed just 15 shots on goal the entire night. They got four shots in the first and second periods, with seven in the third. In the end, they were outshot 32-17, with the Hockey Club taking much more initiative throughout the course of the game.

Moreover, the Canucks’ big stars like Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson were non-factors. Boeser and Pettersson got one shot on goal between the two of them. Drew O’Conner and Dakota Joshua failed to get anything going, while the Canucks’ defense only got three shots on goal between them.

The Canucks will get a couple of days to regroup before taking on the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night at the Crypto.com Arena.

