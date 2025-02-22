Canucks injury report: HC Rick Tocchet provides big updates on Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes

On Friday, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet provided injury news updates on two of their star players, center Elias Pettersson and defenseman Quinn Hughes, following the conclusion of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Pettersson is considered day-to-day after sustaining an injury while representing Sweden at the 4 Nations. He appeared in three games for his country but failed to record a point. Tocchet indicated the injury took place during the tournament but did not provide any further details.

As for Hughes, Tocchet confirmed he will not be ready to play in Saturday's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. Hughes was also named to Team USA's 4 Nations roster but did not see any game action due to injury.

Hughes were rumored to potentially join his American teammates for the championship game, but that ultimately did not come to fruition.

Both Pettersson and Hughes left the ice shortly after the Canucks practice began on Friday.

NHL analyst Frank Seravalli on Canucks' Elias Pettersson’s performance in 4 Nation Face-Off

NHL analyst Frank Seravalli weighed in on Elias Pettersson's performance at the recent 4 Nation Face-Off tournament on Friday’s episode of Daily Faceoff Live. Seravalli stated that Pettersson's limited ice time and ineffective play in the tournament did not do him or the Canucks any favors.

“He played two shifts in the third period. I think it significantly damages his trade value." Seravalli said.

"I think the rest of the league was kind of looking at this tournament like, ‘Let’s get him out of the Vancouver bubble. Let’s get him out of that situation and see if playing with his countrymen, maybe some familiarity, does he find his confidence again?’

Seravalli explained that the rest of the league was looking at this tournament as an opportunity for Pettersson to regain confidence. However, Seravalli believes Pettersson's shaky confidence was on full display, as he made poor decisions.

“And not only did he not find his confidence, I think in some ways he displayed a confidence that was so badly shaken with the way he threw pucks away, the way he flubbed on shots.”

This season with the Canucks, Pettersson has 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points in 49 games.

