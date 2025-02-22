"Olympics won't be that quality": NHL insiders issue eye-opening take on level of hockey in 4 Nations Face-Off

The 4 Nations Face-Off has brought top-level hockey back. Experts believe this tournament showcased the best hockey of the season. Team Canada' were the winners on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston in the championship final game against the United States.

Speaking on the First Up podcast on February 21, analysts Aron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo talked about the quality of hockey in the 4 Nations.

"I think as far as the stage and the quality of hockey. I mean there, there will not be that type of quality of hockey again this season. there is no chance." Aron said. [11:15]

Former NHL player and co-host Carlo Colaiacovo agreed with Aron and compared it to the Olympics.

"Not just this year, but next year's Olympics won't be that quality of hockey," Colaiacovo said. "The reason why I say that about next year's Olympics. Because in the Olympics, you play international rules. Do you see how many, how many plays in that game? Yesterday, the referees decided to just keep their whistle away."

The tournament, featuring Canada, the United States, Finland, and Sweden, was the first best-on-best event since 2016. The games were intense, fast, and competitive. Players took every moment seriously, and they were ready for fights as we saw in Saturday's USA vs Canada game, which the US won 3-1.

Players talked about their Olympic dream after a successful 4 Nations Face-Off tournament

The 4 Nations Face-Off gave young players a rare chance to compete at the highest level. For 76 out of 92 players, this was their first time in a best-on-best event. Only a few had Olympic experience, including Sidney Crosby, Drew Doughty, and Erik Karlsson.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone, who played for Team Canada, spoke about his Olympic dream.

"You'd be lying to yourself if you didn't want to play really well at this tournament to have your name stay on the radar for the Olympics," Stone said, per NHL.com.

"I've been fortunate enough to play with some Olympians in my day whether it was (Erik) Karlsson representing Sweden and (Alex) Pietrangelo representing Canada, and they talk about how it's a special event. They speak so highly of it. I want to do everything I can to make that team in 2026."

Other players also felt the pressure of registering good performances in the 4 Nations to get considered for the Olympics. The tournament was also a huge success for the NHL. Fans were engaged, and games had a playoff-like atmosphere.

With NHL players returning to the Olympics in 2026, the excitement around international hockey is growing once again.

