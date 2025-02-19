Vancouver Canucks radio host Mike Halford, speaking on Sportsnet 650, delivered a candid critique of center Elias Pettersson's performance during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Although Sweden closed out the tournament with a narrow 2-1 win over the United States, their championship hopes were already dashed after Canada defeated Finland 5-3 to secure a spot in the title game.

Pettersson's performance throughout the tournament raised concerns, as he finished with zero goals, assists or blocked shots. He also struggled in the faceoff circle, going 0-for-2.

Over three games, Pettersson managed just two shots on goal and averaged 13:32 of ice time, falling short of expectations for a player signed to the biggest contract in Canucks history — an eight-year, $92 million deal.

"When I watched him on the ice, my thought was, he doesn't belong on the ice in this tournament. He didn't belong with the best players in the world. He brought nothing to the table," Halford said.

Halford described Pettersson’s lackluster showing as disappointing for the Canucks, adding that his performance and contract situation would make a potential trade challenging.

He noted that Pettersson did not match the caliber of the tournament’s top players and contributed very little to Sweden’s effort at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Halford emphasized that even if the Canucks attributed his struggles to injuries, such as chronic knee tendinitis and wrist issues, it wouldn’t significantly boost his trade value.

Elias Pettersson on playing alongside William Nylander at 4 Nations

Elias Pettersson shared his thoughts on playing alongside Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Following Sweden’s 4-3 overtime loss to Canada in their opening game, Pettersson praised Nylander, calling him a fantastic player with great confidence on the ice and an enjoyable teammate off the ice.

"It's great. He's a fantastic player. It's nice to get to know him a little bit more, and not always be opponents," Pettersson said.

"He always carries himself with confidence, which he should. Off the ice, he is just a good genuine guy and fun to be around."

Elias Pettersson has 34 points this season on 11 goals and 23 assists. The Canucks will travel to T-Mobile Arena to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

